Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2022 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

Amit Trivedi brings out the magic of love with his solo independent album ‘Jadu Salona’

Amit Trivedi
Amit Trivedi

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, one of the most versatile artists in the Indian music industry and the man behind some of the most innovative Bollywood soundtracks from Dev D, Udaan, Bombay Velvet, Lootera, and Manmarziyaan with hits like "Naina Da Kya Kasoor," "Love You Zindagi," and "Iktara," announces the release of "Jadu Salona," his debut, solo independent album, exclusively through his own label, AT Azaad in partnership with Believe Label and Artist Solutions.

The album debuted with the title track, "Jadu Salona," on 1st November and the rest of the album drops on November 21, 2022.

Like everyone else, Amit was affected by lockdown, which gave him the freedom to let his inner independent artist shine. As a result, AT Azaad, his own music label, was born. This six-track album transports us to an original version of Amit's musical voyage and captures all listening moods.

The songs Jadu Salona and Nirmohi focus on letting go of memories, while Shehnaiyaan and Rahiyo Na are lively, groovy tunes with a hint of electric pop that will end up on your party playlists.

Speaking of the album, Amit says, “'Jadu Salona, the album is very close to my heart since It is my first independent album. And I've chosen Love as the theme of the album. This album talks about various shades of love. And I hope the audience will shower it with love.”

Vinay Guwalani – Director, Label & Artist Solutions – Believe India adds, “We are thrilled to be a part of his first independent solo album because "firsts are usually very significant." It’s been an amazing journey with Amit so far, who is an incredible musician and human being to work with. This upcoming masterpiece (album Jadu Salona) is his best work that will make you fall in love with his music all over again.

Believe Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS) has the expertise in assisting Labels and Artists with guidance and support on digital distribution, sales strategic initiatives, audio and video services and partnerships with digital service providers.

