R CITY presents 'Musical Nights' with Contemporary Indian Folk Band 'Raghu Dixit Project'

Mumbai’s iconic shopping and entertainment destination - R CITY, is all set to present ‘Musical Nights’, in association with renowned Contemporary Indian Folk Band Raghu Dixit Project who are all set to enthrall the audience live at the Courtyard of R CITY, Ghatkopar (W) on 19th November 2022 (Saturday) from 7 PM onwards for which the tickets are available on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow.

The band is dubbed as one of ‘India's best cultural exports’ by the well-renowned UK news outlet, The Guardian. ‘The Raghu Dixit Project’ is blazing a trail across the world, showcasing a heady mix of rustic lyrics and folksy sound to the audience. And it will definitely be an absolute treat for all music lovers who will deep-dive into the world of soulful folk songs with the proficient singer.

Raghu has a glorious 17-year career and has performed more than 1500 gigs in over 30 countries, which makes him one of India's largest and most successful Indie performers ever. He has also been on some of the biggest music-based shows across the globe, including BBC's ‘Later... with Jools Holland’ and music festivals like Glastonbury, and Sommerfesten. With songs such as ‘Mysore se aayi’, ‘Jag Changa’, ‘Antaragni’, ‘Hey Bhagwan’, ‘Har Saans Mein’, ‘Train Song’, ‘Gudugudiya’, and ‘Khidki’, Raghu has amassed a long list of hits.

Since its inception, R CITY has gone to great lengths to transform itself into a holistic retail and lifestyle destination where its patrons can explore shopping, art, contemporary culture, and entertainment – all under one roof. The ‘Musical Nights’ with such celebrated artists, is a step in this direction of offering an altogether extraordinary experience. And the mall is looking forward to organizing more such popular events, programs and festivals for its consumers in the upcoming days.

When: 19th October 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 7 PM onwards

Where: R CITY Mall, Ghatkopar (W) – Mumbai

Tickets At: BookMyShow and Paytm Insider