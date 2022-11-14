RadioandMusic
News |  14 Nov 2022 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

The Burrah project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever;Delhi’s biggest Punjabi Music & Food Festival is here!

MUMBAI: Delhi is set to witness the biggest Punjabi music and food festival, 'The Burrah Project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever'. To be held from November 18-20, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, the fest will see some of the biggest names from the music industry performing to keep the energy quotient of the people high. Additionally, there will be Bhangra, Gidda, and Dhol performances along with some of Delhi's best DJs to keep the crowd entertained over the course of the three-day festival.

Offering some insight into the much-awaited event, Ajit Dheer, CEO - Radio & Digital Audio - HT Media Ltd. says, “We are extremely excited about The Burrah Project. Delhi is Punjabi by nature, hence creating an experience for Delhiites with Punjabi at its core was something we were planning for some time now."

Among the names performing, Vijay Malik, Rabica Wadhawan, Juggy D, and Maninder Buttar will take to the stage on November 18th. On November 19th musicians Deep Money, Noor Chahal and everyone's favourite Ammy Virk will keep the audience enthralled. As for the last day, the event will see the best of Avi J, Money Aujla ft. Funkyboyz, Afsana Khan and The legendary Gurdas Maan.

One of the most loved artists Ammy Virk, who has given back-to-back hits including Qismat and Laung Laachi 2, also shares his excitement ahead of the event. He says, "The Opportunity to perform in Delhi is always cherished by me. People here are full of life and energy and when you have an audience who equally participates in the act, it just adds to the fun. I am really looking forward to the show."

Ajit Dheer further shares that this festival will not only have some fabulous live stage performances by the biggest Punjabi artist but will also boast an impressive lineup of food and beverage brands, a flea market and lots of fun games and activities. "We want to build this IP as a tentpole event for Delhi," he tells us.

The entry in the stadium will be from gate no. 13 and the tickets can either be booked online via BookMyShow or purchased at the venue as well.

