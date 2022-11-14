New Age Heartthrob Madhur Sharma gears up for his multi-city club tour with Zee Live's Supermoon

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon has become the melting pot of national and global musical talents! Off late, international icons such as Yohani, Imran Khan, AP Dhillon and Indian stars such as B Praak, Kalamkaar have charged up India’s on-ground live-concert scene through this flagship property. Bringing in an earthy flavor with oodles of glamour to Supermoon now is Madhur Sharma, the new popstar in the making. The dapper dude will now pair up with his multi-talented band to pack the most happening clubs at Supermoon ft. Madhur Sharma. Tickets for this much-awaited party are available on – BookMyShow – https://in.bookmyshow.com/mumbai/special/supermoon-ft-madhur-sharma-dast...

This multi-city tour will be starting from 4th December onwards across cities Pune, Mumbai, Gurugram, Indore and Goa. Madhur Sharma is one the most trending social media sensation of 2022, with his songs having crossed 500M views across all major digital music platforms. The stunning performer will be at his breezy best as he croons to fan favorites such as Kali Kali Zulfon Ke, BiBa Sada Dil, and his very famous rendition of Mujhko Toh Barbaad Kiya. Enchanting listeners with his effortless elegance and soothing vocals, Madhur Sharma will set the temperatures soaring with the party tracks of this season, making it an evening to remember for everyone.

Sharing his thoughts on his maiden Zee Live Supermoon Club Tour, Madhur shared, “I’m eternally grateful to my fans and admirers for showering me with endless appreciation, which is why I got the chance to share the prestigious stage of ZEE Live Supermoon! I’m happy beyond measure and thrilled to make a mark in India’s party scene with this multi-city club tour, as there can’t be anything better than Supermoon for music lovers and artists to connect. I look forward to giving a performance that my fans will cherish for a lifetime.”

Commenting on Madhur’s influence on contemporary pop music and the young audience, Zee Live Spokesperson said, “Zee Live's Supermoon has cemented its position as India’s leading go-to entertainment destination. From AP Dhillon to Yohani to Arjun Kanungo, and right from Kalamkaar to Imran Khan and B Praak, we have connected global and local artists with their fans at a record frequency. Supermoon is now super-excited to announce the trendsetting & new age artist Madhur Sharma. His modern, earthy tone and uber-cool persona has become/is a rage among the Gen Z audience in a very short time. This winter will be unforgettable, as Madhur embarks on a multi-city musical extravaganza with Supermoon! We look forward to having an amazing tour with him.”