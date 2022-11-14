Mumbai kids heartily welcome Peppa and her fam at Peppa Pig Live!

MUMBAI: Peppa Pig has been reigning over the hearts of kids globally over the years and continues to keep them spellbound. As the live musical version of the iconic character opened in the city with Peppa Pig Live, kids in Mumbai were seen oinking watching their cheeky little piggy friend and her family! The eventful day full of dance, music, and limitless fun with Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig kickstarted on a high note with kids beaming with excitement watching their favourite toons put on a show for them.
The theatrical affair saw all kids and adults watch with wide-eyed wonder as the pig family performed live on stage. Post the musical, the kids were all amped up to spend a few moments with Peppa and her family as they all frolicked in fun and posed for photos. The evening was quite a star-studded affair with crème de la crème of Bollywood and the entertainment industry such Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, amongst others gracing the first day.
Commenting on the Peppa Pig Live, Soha Ali Khan shares, “Inaaya’s favourite toon is Peppa Pig! In fact, there is not even a day that goes by without her watching Peppa, to the extent that we also enjoy it as a family. Peppa just doesn’t offer entertainment for kids but also imbibes values in them. Which is why we couldn’t have missed this musical! Inaaya had so much fun watching it with her friends.”
Adding on, Neha Dhupia said, “Watching Peppa pig live today was super exciting … what gave us even more joy was watching our little ones cheer and groove along. We all had a great afternoon … bing bong boo!”
Produced by Viacom18 LIVE and BookMyShow LIVE, this is the second season of the musical extravaganza where every child’s favourite characters come to life in the play. The Peppa Pig Live Musical made its debut in 2019 in India touring 8 cities and doing 78 shows and was a star-studded affair.
And next on the tour is Peppa Pig and her family spreading their charm with the kids in Bangalore next week, followed by Chandigarh, Delhi and a few more cities, soon!
Tickets are exclusively on the BookMyShow app / website and being sold out very quick!
MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more
MUMBAI: South Korean K-pop super band BTS member Jungkook is to perform at the World Cup in Qatar. The decision to host the football tournament in...read more
MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon has become the melting pot of national and global musical talents! Off late, international icons such as Yohani, Imran...read more
MUMBAI: The title “Sadhana” reflects the essence of the theme-based program, which celebrates the virtuosity of women musicians. Iyer Foundation a...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with power, and whenever he announces his new song, the audience just goes crazy over his groovy beats and trendy...read more
MUMBAI: Delhi is set to witness the biggest Punjabi music and food festival, 'The Burrah Project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever'. To be held from...read more