IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

MUMBAI: Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer) in Prasar Bharati. The appointment will be with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years.

The terms and conditions of Dwivedi’s appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 and the rules made thereunder as amended from time to time.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act,1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer) in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years,” the official statement from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting read.