Backstreet Boys plan on returning to Las Vegas for concert series

MUMBAI: American vocal group Backstreet Boys seems to be planning another Las Vegas residency.
The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers completed a two-year stint at Planet Hollywood in 2019, but are hoping to book another concert series there, which will last even longer, because they "loved" the experience, reports Female First UK.
Singer Brian Littrell said, as quoted by Female First UK, "We loved Vegas as you can settle in and it's like you just show up to the office. You don't forget where you are performing, you don't have to remember the name of the city. We're planning on going back."
His bandmate AJ McLean told 'The Sun', "Hopefully we are going back to do another residency, to play for a little longer."
"Those types of shows are easier on us as a band - there is no travel involved. If I want to leave Vegas, it's only a 40-minute flight back to Los Angeles. I even moved my mum out there about five years ago and, when I go visit her, I see a whole new side."
He added, "It's beautiful, residential, fun, it's warm and there are a plethora of beautiful golf courses. It's so much more than just the strip."
AJ enjoys making the most of the gambling opportunities offered by Sin City when he's in town. The group, which also includes Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, celebrates their 30th anniversary next year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more
MUMBAI: Delhi is set to witness the biggest Punjabi music and food festival, 'The Burrah Project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever'. To be held from...read more
MUMBAI: Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer) in Prasar Bharati. The appointment...read more
MUMBAI: KARMA dropped his latest track 80’s Ke Songs in association with Sony Music.The singer is well known for his superhit rap songs like 1 se 23...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with power, and whenever he announces his new song, the audience just goes crazy over his groovy beats and trendy...read more
MUMBAI: Baba Beats, a platform by Baba Films, has come as a revolutionary change in the music industry. Their spirit of bringing newer concepts and...read more