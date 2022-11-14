RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Nov 2022 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Backstreet Boys plan on returning to Las Vegas for concert series

MUMBAI: American vocal group Backstreet Boys seems to be planning another Las Vegas residency.

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers completed a two-year stint at Planet Hollywood in 2019, but are hoping to book another concert series there, which will last even longer, because they "loved" the experience, reports Female First UK.

Singer Brian Littrell said, as quoted by Female First UK, "We loved Vegas as you can settle in and it's like you just show up to the office. You don't forget where you are performing, you don't have to remember the name of the city. We're planning on going back."

His bandmate AJ McLean told 'The Sun', "Hopefully we are going back to do another residency, to play for a little longer."

"Those types of shows are easier on us as a band - there is no travel involved. If I want to leave Vegas, it's only a 40-minute flight back to Los Angeles. I even moved my mum out there about five years ago and, when I go visit her, I see a whole new side."

He added, "It's beautiful, residential, fun, it's warm and there are a plethora of beautiful golf courses. It's so much more than just the strip."

AJ enjoys making the most of the gambling opportunities offered by Sin City when he's in town. The group, which also includes Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, celebrates their 30th anniversary next year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Backstreet Boys Las Vegas music Songs
Related news
 | 14 Nov 2022

Mumbai kids heartily welcome Peppa and her fam at Peppa Pig Live!

MUMBAI: Peppa Pig has been reigning over the hearts of kids globally over the years and continues to keep them spellbound.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

Baba Beats' new music video features actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana

MUMBAI: Baba Beats, a platform by Baba Films, has come as a revolutionary change in the music industry. Their spirit of bringing newer concepts and hard-hitting music, has catch major attention of music lovers.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

The Burrah project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever;Delhi’s biggest Punjabi Music & Food Festival is here!

MUMBAI: Delhi is set to witness the biggest Punjabi music and food festival, 'The Burrah Project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever'.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

South Korean K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook is to perform at the World Cup in Qatar

MUMBAI: South Korean K-pop super band BTS member Jungkook is to perform at the World Cup in Qatar.

read more
 | 14 Nov 2022

Harry Styles does gender reveal for pregnant fan at his concert

Singer Harry Styles lent a pregnant fan a helping hand to do a gender reveal at his concert. MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles lent a pregnant fan a helping hand to do a gender reveal at his concert.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Burrah project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever;Delhi’s biggest Punjabi Music & Food Festival is here!

MUMBAI: Delhi is set to witness the biggest Punjabi music and food festival, 'The Burrah Project: Ab Chadhega Punjabi Fever'. To be held from...read more

2
IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed Prasar Bharati CEO

MUMBAI: Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi has been appointed as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer) in Prasar Bharati. The appointment...read more

3
KARMA drops an ultimate break-up song 80's Ke Songs

MUMBAI: KARMA dropped his latest track 80’s Ke Songs in association with Sony Music.The singer is well known for his superhit rap songs like 1 se 23...read more

4
Crazy! Yo Yo Honey Singh And Larissa Bonesi To Groove The Audience With Peppy Song Jaaam - Check out the teaser now

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with power, and whenever he announces his new song, the audience just goes crazy over his groovy beats and trendy...read more

5
Baba Beats' new music video features actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana

MUMBAI: Baba Beats, a platform by Baba Films, has come as a revolutionary change in the music industry. Their spirit of bringing newer concepts and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games