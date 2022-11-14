Baba Beats' new music video features actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana

MUMBAI: Baba Beats, a platform by Baba Films, has come as a revolutionary change in the music industry. Their spirit of bringing newer concepts and hard-hitting music, has catch major attention of music lovers. The much-applauded production house has now launched its new music video with actors Nyraa M Banerji and Vin Rana.
Titled ‘Aur Kitna Rulayegi Tu’ is a heart-breaking song that is very relatable and will connect the audience to it. Speaking about this, Nyrraa says, “It’s a very unconventional, very different kind of a song. Shot in a very different way! This will touch a lot of people’s heart because we all have some memories that we cherish and think about! It’s a feel good song and at the same times teaches us to be strong.”
Adding a bit about Baba Beats, Nyrraa said, “The production house is friendly, they want to get the best out of their talents and not simply be like we pay, you work… They add a friendly touch!”
Here’s the link to the song -
'Aur kitna rulayegi tu' is sung by Varun Jain and directed by Chirag Arora. Lyrics are by Faiz Anwar and music is by Harish Sagane. Meanwhile, on work front, Nyrraa M Banerji is currently working in Colors’ Pishachini and the actress is gaining popularity day by day.
MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more
MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon has become the melting pot of national and global musical talents! Off late, international icons such as Yohani, Imran...read more
MUMBAI: The title “Sadhana” reflects the essence of the theme-based program, which celebrates the virtuosity of women musicians. Iyer Foundation a...read more
MUMBAI: Peppa Pig has been reigning over the hearts of kids globally over the years and continues to keep them spellbound. As the live musical...read more
MUMBAI: South Korean K-pop super band BTS member Jungkook is to perform at the World Cup in Qatar. The decision to host the football tournament in...read more
MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with power, and whenever he announces his new song, the audience just goes crazy over his groovy beats and trendy...read more