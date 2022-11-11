Singer Rishabh Kant's AKA The Rish newest release 'Sapne' is an ode to a broken dream

MUMBAI: Either it’s falling in love or falling out of it, music has been a companion for everyone. While there are many songs written on love and heartbreak, until now we seem to have forgotten about the dreams and aspirations which comes with each relationship. Singer Rishabh Kant’s recent release is based on just that one feeling and it’s certainly to touch each person’s heart in different wavelengths.

When asked Independent artist The Rish, who is the Singer, Composer, lyricist & Producer of ‘Sapne’ about what the song according to him is, he fondly mentioned, “While heartbreaks are an inevitable part of many relationships but usually the broken dreams were never spoken about. 'Sapne' is a song that speaks about a dream that never came true. A love that never translated from words into reality, Sapne is a mix of the drill genre with Indian rooted melodies.”

The song is released on all major music platforms