Singer Rishabh Kant's AKA The Rish newest release 'Sapne' is an ode to a broken dream

MUMBAI: Either it’s falling in love or falling out of it, music has been a companion for everyone. While there are many songs written on love and heartbreak, until now we seem to have forgotten about the dreams and aspirations which comes with each relationship. Singer Rishabh Kant’s recent release is based on just that one feeling and it’s certainly to touch each person’s heart in different wavelengths.
When asked Independent artist The Rish, who is the Singer, Composer, lyricist & Producer of ‘Sapne’ about what the song according to him is, he fondly mentioned, “While heartbreaks are an inevitable part of many relationships but usually the broken dreams were never spoken about. 'Sapne' is a song that speaks about a dream that never came true. A love that never translated from words into reality, Sapne is a mix of the drill genre with Indian rooted melodies.”
The song is released on all major music platforms
MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more
MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was...read more
MUMBAI: Mir Kashif Iqbal, founder of the band Parvaaz is all geared up for his next song Labov.read more
MUMBAI: Mellow D, who is renowned for his great songwriting and composition and has been providing incredible tunes for Bollywood, has released his...read more
In this review, you will learn why Parimatch is considered one of the best bookmakers in India, what services it provides, and all other crucial...read more
MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. Sidhika has enthralled the limelight with her alluring personality...read more