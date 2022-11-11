Parimatch India – the best bookmaker for the great bets hunters

MUMBAI: Parimatch is a time-tested bookmaker company that has been in the field for an astonishing 3 decades. It has steadily gained more and more from fans of betting and gambling around the world and relatively recently this bookmaker started to provide its services to Indian users.

Throughout its career, Parimatch has always stood out from the competition with its competitive odds, expansive sportsbook, online casino filled with a huge number of unique and charming games, and great welcome bonuses. Thanks to the ample experience of the bookmaker in the world of bets and online casino games, all features of Parimatch India are well polished, thus providing the best possible experience for newcomers and seasoned fans alike.

Another great aspect of Parimatch is its clean reputation and legality in India. Not only you can enjoy betting and playing at an online casino without any worries, but also be at peace knowing that all your personal information is secured by SSL and have no chance of appearing at the hands of third parties. As this bookmaker has a Curaao License, your rights a protected by the law.

In this review, we will explore all the strengths of Parimatch that make it one of the best bookmakers in India.

Parimatch Sports Betting

No matter how hard you look throughout the internet, you will be hard-pressed to find a bookmaker that can contest Parimatch when it comes to the diversity and size of the sportsbook. There are more than 25 different sports and thousands of matches to bet no matter what sport is your favorite.

Thanks to Parimatch, the disappointment of missing the opportunity to bet on the match of your favorite team just because the bookmaker does not accept bets on this tournament has practically turned into a myth. A considerable number of matches of different levels, from world championships to local tournaments, allows users to make the most of their sports knowledge and maximize potential wins.

While betting on matches of your choice, you can also enjoy a live stream of the game on your PC and mobile phone. This a very important for the fans of live betting, as odds are constantly changing in real-time.

Among the most popular sports on Parimatch India, there are:

Cricket

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Ice Hockey

Golf

Volleyball

eSport disciplines, etc.

As Parimatch strives to provide betting opportunities for everyone, you will probably find something to bet on.

This bookmaker accepts different types of bets, such as live bets, pre-match bets, handicaps, etc. There are a lot of different bets that are exclusive to a few sports, but when you bet with Parimatch you can be sure that you will be able to bet even on the "first Roshan of the game"(Dota 2) and "number of rounds until a winner is decided" (CS:GO). This allows users who have more understanding of the game to increase their chances of winning.

As Parimatch pays a lot of attention to the preferences of its customers, Indian fans of sportsbetting will be satisfied with the variety and number of matches that are available when opening the Cricket section. You can even get news on the upcoming tournaments that are covered by Parimatch.

Online Casino

One of the strong points of Parimatch India is its online casino section. As soon as you open this section you will be a little bit lost with how many different games and options there are. But you will quickly get used to it, as the interface is very user-friendly and site navigation is very simple.

Every single one of the games on the Parimatch India online casino has its own charm and a group of fans. Atmospheric music, colorful special effects, and interesting special games create an incredible atmosphere, while players often do not notice how time flies.

There is a huge number of colorful and unique games that are enjoyed by countless people across the world. With how many options there are, you can be assured that there is no chance for you to get bored. You can test your luck at numerous slots, instant, and live games. Apart from other options, there are Andar Bahar, Roulettes, Blackjack, Baccarat, and many other exciting games. If you are a fan of instant games you will be delighted to know that you can play such famous games as Aviator, JetX, Crash, etc.

No matter what you chose, you will be satisfied as all games were brought to you by the best providers, and, when it comes to live games, conducted by professional dealers.

How to create an account

Before you start exploring Parimatch India, you should create an account. To do this you just have to follow 6 simple steps:

1. Open the official website of the bookmaker;

2. Click on the yellow "sign up" button at the right corner of your screen;

3. Type your phone number and all other required personal information;

4. Come up with a secure password that you won't forget;

5. Use a bonus code if you have one;

6. Confirm that you are at least 18 years old and accept the the agreement with offer contract for the chosen currency. Don't forget to read the agreement before accepting it though.

The bookmaker also guarantees that all your personal information is safe and will never get accessed by a third party. The site uses SSL encryption to ensure the security of registered customers.

Verification process

After creating an account, the last thing you need to do before you can use all the services provided by the bookmaker is to go through the verification process. There is nothing hard about it. All you will have to do is follow the instructions:

1. Log in to your Parimatch account;

2. Go to your account settings;

3. Click on “Personal Data” and then “Account confirmation”;

4. Provide Parimatch with color photos of your Aadhaar card from both sides and a selfie of you holding it near your face.

It usually takes less than 24 hours for the bookmaker team to verify your account. If you face any kind of verification issue or have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact the Parimatch Customer Support Team.

Welcome Bonus

It's super important for a good bookmaker to have a fitting welcoming bonus. Fortunately, for you, Parimatch has been in the game for a long enough time to have everything new customers would possibly desire.

After creating an account you can get a bonus of 150%(up to 20 000 Rupees) of your deposit. The minimum deposit required for this is Rs. 200. You can use it on bets and other things but it's better to read terms and conditions to fully grasp everything.

To withdraw the bonus, it is necessary to fulfill the wagering requirements: to place the bonus in 16 times the amount on single bets with odds of no less than 1.9 within 14 days from the date of registration.

Parimatch India Mobile app

The importance of the mobile app is growing no matter what services you are providing. There is no way a company can survive the competition when they are available only on a website accessible from a PC. Parimatch clearly knows it as well They have one of the best mobile apps in the whole world of bookmakers and it is available for both Android and iOs.

The mobile app has the exact same design as the website but exceeds it when compared according to the convenience of use. No matter where and when are you going to need to place a bet or relief some stress playing online casino, as long as you have an internet connection, the Parimatch Mobile app will be there to help you.

It should be mentioned that the mobile app can’t be downloaded from the play market. To get it you will need to visit the official website of the bookmaker and download an apk file. If you have an iOs powered device you can download it from the apple store.

Parimatch Customer Support

One of the most important aspects of the bookmaker is the Customer Support Team as no matter how great the website or mobile app is, accidents are bound to happen. Fortunately, Parimatch has a fantastic team of professionals who are ready to help you resolve any issue or question. There are several ways for you to contact them:

Live chat. One of the best methods to get immediate help is via live chat. You can find it in the right corner of the website. Describe your problem or ask a question and you will receive an answer in a matter of seconds;

E-mail. Describe your problem, attach some screenshots and click "send" and your issue will be resolved no matter how complicated the situation looks;

Social media. You can also message Parimatch on Telegram and WhatsApp.

For all contact information visit Parimatch India's official website.

FAQ

Is Parimatch legal in India?

Yes, Parimatch is completely legal in India. The bookmaker has acquired a Curacao license and is considered one of the safest bookmakers in the world.

Can I place bets on Virtual Sports?

Yes, Parimatch India allows users to place bets on different Virtual Sports.

My deposit is unsuccessful, can I get a refund?

Yes. Within 14 business days, the sum should be credited to your account or returned to your bank account. It may take less time, therefore check your account balance occasionally.

What will happen if I don’t verify my account?

In this case, Parimatch won’t accept your withdrawal requests.

I have a withdrawal problem, what should I do?

First of all, you need to check whether your account is verified. If it is then you need to make sure that your welcome bonus is not active and that you have already used at least 70%of your deposit. Don’t forget, that you can always contact the friendly and professional customer support team of Parimatch.