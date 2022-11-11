RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Nov 2022 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Mellow D brings back his magic with Chi-Chi, ft Baba from The Doorbeen is out now!

MUMBAI: Mellow D, who is renowned for his great songwriting and composition and has been providing incredible tunes for Bollywood, has released his latest track, "Chi-Chi," which features the main singer from "The Doorbeen" to create a groovy contemporary song. With its soothing modern hip-hop sound and slick lyrics, the song celebrates the hustle the stars have been through in their life, living now the creative lifestyle, which includes money, dabs, and cars. The song talks about how their struggles now shine like a diamond.

Shot in the backdrop of Armenia, the luxurious lifestyle of Mellow D and Baba is displayed lavishly in the video. After years of competition, the pair, who are well-known in Indian hip-hop, are depicted encircled by women, monarchy, and great success. The glitter and opulent lifestyle are flaunted in the music video directed by Ankush Kathuria, just like Ranveer Singh, who is recognized for his carefree vibes and shining superstar status. Baba and Mellow D are shown flaunting their high-class way of life. These two have it all and are living life to the fullest, from a Rolls Royce Phantom to high-end, branded apparel from well-known designers Salvatore Ferragamo and Amiri. Mellow and Baba are here to Dominate the Punjabi Hip Hop Scene with Bling for the Win.

Talking about the song Mellow D says, "The song Chi-Chi is meaningful to me as it talks about me who always desired to Shine Bright like a Diamond." After delivering big Bollywood song hits like Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhasad, and Manike and non-film smashes like Drunk n High and the multi-platinum hit song Lamborghini with The Doorbeen, this track is a celebration of triumph. This song is for anybody who strives to be the best. I'm excited about this collaboration with Def Jam India, and I'm confident that Chi-Chi will shine brightly in everyone's heart."

“Mellow is my Old School Homie and we started our Musical Journeys together in Karnal (Haryana), Small town boys with Big Dreams. Mellow is a great artist and I have enjoyed and loved working with him on Chi-Chi, the song has a mellow hip-hop beat that I'm sure our audience will enjoy. Working with Def Jam India has been an incredible experience, and I'm confident the album will be a success." says Baba.

Tags
Mellow D Chi-Chi Baba from The Doorbeen
Related news
 | 05 Jul 2022

Rohan Mehra & Sahher Bambba's single Aadi Aadi out on Hitz Music Dhvani Bhanushali & Mellow D's love song is directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa

MUMBAI: With the audiences showering love for B-Town actress Sahher Bambba and TV star Rohan Mehra coming together, it's now time to witness their chemistry in Aadi Aadi as the song released on Hitz Music today.

read more
 | 01 Oct 2021

Nigam brothers come together for Sukriti, Prakriti's track 'Majnu'

MUMBAI: Actor-brothers Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam will be seen on screen for the first time in singers Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar's new track 'Majnu'.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2021

Mellow D: 'Roko roko' is about the struggle of a broken heart

MUMBAI: Singer Mellow D is back with his latest single 'Roko roko', which has been written, composed and sung by him. 'Bigg Boss 14' fame actress Nikki Tamboli features in the video alongside the singer.

read more
 | 29 Jan 2021

2021's party anthem - Drunk n High by Mellow D & Aastha Gill starring Bollywood actress Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their first release of the year Faraar, VYRL Originals brings to you a fresh party song – Drunk n High.

read more
 | 18 Dec 2020

Mellow D's next music single Sayonara is themed on heartbreak in the age of social media; song to release on December 18

MUMBAI: After Dil Kissko Du, Mellow D is all set to collaborate with BGBNG Music for an upcoming track. Titled Sayonara, the song is sung and penned by Mellow D. The music has been composed by DJ Harpz and Ayo Shree with Hanish Taneja mixing the track.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kim Petras releases new single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar'

MUMBAI: International pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single, the guitar-driven pop...read more

2
Parimatch India – the best bookmaker for the great bets hunters

In this review, you will learn why Parimatch is considered one of the best bookmakers in India, what services it provides, and all other crucial...read more

3
Singer Rishabh Kant's AKA The Rish newest release 'Sapne' is an ode to a broken dream

MUMBAI: Either it’s falling in love or falling out of it, music has been a companion for everyone. While there are many songs written on love and...read more

4
"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was...read more

5
Mir Kashif Iqbal talks about his melancholic song 'Labov'

MUMBAI: Mir Kashif Iqbal, founder of the band Parvaaz is all geared up for his next song Labov.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games