Mellow D brings back his magic with Chi-Chi, ft Baba from The Doorbeen is out now!

MUMBAI: Mellow D, who is renowned for his great songwriting and composition and has been providing incredible tunes for Bollywood, has released his latest track, "Chi-Chi," which features the main singer from "The Doorbeen" to create a groovy contemporary song. With its soothing modern hip-hop sound and slick lyrics, the song celebrates the hustle the stars have been through in their life, living now the creative lifestyle, which includes money, dabs, and cars. The song talks about how their struggles now shine like a diamond.

Shot in the backdrop of Armenia, the luxurious lifestyle of Mellow D and Baba is displayed lavishly in the video. After years of competition, the pair, who are well-known in Indian hip-hop, are depicted encircled by women, monarchy, and great success. The glitter and opulent lifestyle are flaunted in the music video directed by Ankush Kathuria, just like Ranveer Singh, who is recognized for his carefree vibes and shining superstar status. Baba and Mellow D are shown flaunting their high-class way of life. These two have it all and are living life to the fullest, from a Rolls Royce Phantom to high-end, branded apparel from well-known designers Salvatore Ferragamo and Amiri. Mellow and Baba are here to Dominate the Punjabi Hip Hop Scene with Bling for the Win.

Talking about the song Mellow D says, "The song Chi-Chi is meaningful to me as it talks about me who always desired to Shine Bright like a Diamond." After delivering big Bollywood song hits like Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhasad, and Manike and non-film smashes like Drunk n High and the multi-platinum hit song Lamborghini with The Doorbeen, this track is a celebration of triumph. This song is for anybody who strives to be the best. I'm excited about this collaboration with Def Jam India, and I'm confident that Chi-Chi will shine brightly in everyone's heart."

“Mellow is my Old School Homie and we started our Musical Journeys together in Karnal (Haryana), Small town boys with Big Dreams. Mellow is a great artist and I have enjoyed and loved working with him on Chi-Chi, the song has a mellow hip-hop beat that I'm sure our audience will enjoy. Working with Def Jam India has been an incredible experience, and I'm confident the album will be a success." says Baba.