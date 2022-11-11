RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Nov 2022 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

From amazing gameplay to an intriguing storyline, here are a few reasons why should not miss Amazon miniTV’s latest series Sixer

MUMBAI: Ever since veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh accepted a challenge from Vijaynagar Vijetas, viewers have been eagerly waiting to know what's happening! Finally, the secret has been unveiled as the much-awaited sports web series Sixer released today on Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service. Starring Shivankit Singh Parihar in the lead, this TVF creation revolves around a ragtag group of cricketers and cricket enthusiasts. This group of friends come together to overcome personal odds and help each other have a clear shot at winning the local tennis ball cricket tournament. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, here are a few reasons why you shouldn't miss watching Sixer.

The Cricket Connection: If there's one thing that keeps everyone glued together, it is cricket. It wouldn't be wrong to say, 'Cricket is a sport of togetherness' and Amazon miniTV's Sixer talks about this crucial subject in the best possible way. This slice-of-life sports drama delves into the life of a young cricket enthusiast, Nikunj 'Nikku' Shukla. Nikku's journey and struggles are portrayed in a way that will touch the heart of every Indian cricket fan. If cricket is an emotion for you, then Sixer must be on your watchlist.

Intriguing Storyline: Set in the small city of Indore, Sixer shows life from a perspective that has never been seen before. From the thrills of friendship to the responsibilities of a sportsperson, it perfectly captures the life of this bunch of youngsters working towards achieving their dreams. Nikku's interpersonal relationships move the story forward, while also sharing a strong message with the viewers. After all, Sixer is not all the sport, but also encapsulates elements of drama, emotions, and fun that make it a must-watch.

The Top-notch Khiladis - The cricket ground in this sports series is filled with some of the best khiladis of the entertainment industry. Yes, we're talking about the spectacular cast which includes Shivankit Singh Parihar, Badri Chavan, Rahul Tewari, Karishma Singh, Vaibhav Shukla, Brij Bhushan Shukla, Puneet Batra, and Suraj Rikame, amongst others. Their exceptional acting prowess is sure to bowl you over!

Free on Amazon miniTV - Free is always good, and if it's something as intriguing as Sixer, there's nothing better! Created by Shreyansh Pandey and Arunabh Kumar, Sixer is directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum. This 6-episode series is now streaming on Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, and is guaranteed to keep you hooked to the screens.

So, what are you waiting for? Tune into Amazon miniTV, available for free within the Amazon Shopping App and Fire TV now, and get ready to scream "Sixer!"

Tags
Amazon Mini TV music Songs
Related news
 | 11 Nov 2022

Kim Petras releases new single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar'

MUMBAI: International pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single, the guitar-driven pop song “If Jesus Was A Rockstar,” out now via Republic Records / Amigo Records.

read more
 | 11 Nov 2022

Mir Kashif Iqbal talks about his melancholic song 'Labov'

MUMBAI: Mir Kashif Iqbal, founder of the band Parvaaz is all geared up for his next song Labov.

read more
 | 11 Nov 2022

What! Kashika Kapoor turns into a-human eating zombie for Ankit Tiwari's new title track Saajan

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor, who is popular for her exuberance and glamour, is known for giving her audience back-to-back superhit songs with her performances. Kashika has been grabbing the spotlight with her incredible performances in a series and many music videos.

read more
 | 10 Nov 2022

Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-favourite. People on social media platform seems to be really enjoying making reels and move rhythmically to this new hit number.

read more
 | 10 Nov 2022

Canadian Extreme Thrashers KORROSIVE To Unleash New Album "Toxic Apokalypse" On Cassette / CD / Vinyl via CDN Records

MUMBAI: Canadian thrashers Korrosive announce they will be unleashing CDs, cassettes and vinyl of their latest album "Toxic Apokalypse" via CDN Records. CDs will be due out on November 18th, with cassettes and vinyl for release in 2023 (release to be announced at a later date).

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE Announces Third Album ‘Gunehgar’ Featuring Global Guest Collaborators Such As Russ, Jadakiss, Armani White And Hit-Boy

MUMBAI: Desi hip hop fans are in for a real treat! The undisputed king of Indian hip-hop, DIVINE announces the release of his third album ‘Gunehgar’...read more

2
Parimatch India – the best bookmaker for the great bets hunters

In this review, you will learn why Parimatch is considered one of the best bookmakers in India, what services it provides, and all other crucial...read more

3
Singer Rishabh Kant's AKA The Rish newest release 'Sapne' is an ode to a broken dream

MUMBAI: Either it’s falling in love or falling out of it, music has been a companion for everyone. While there are many songs written on love and...read more

4
Kim Petras releases new single 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar'

MUMBAI: International pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released her anticipated new single, the guitar-driven pop...read more

5
What! Kashika Kapoor turns into a-human eating zombie for Ankit Tiwari's new title track Saajan

MUMBAI: Kashika Kapoor, who is popular for her exuberance and glamour, is known for giving her audience back-to-back superhit songs with her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games