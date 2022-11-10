RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Nov 2022 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Poet, Lyricist and Music Critic Nirmika Singh championed the Arts on MTV Hustle 2.0’s Grand Finale

MUMBAI: Poet, lyricist and leading industry expert Nirmika Singh graced the grand finale of the disruptive hip-hop reality series MTV Hustle 2.0 last weekend. The pop culture multi-hyphenate has for long chronicled and invested in India’s rich hip-hop scene, particularly as the Executive Editor of Rolling Stone India — the native edition of the iconic magazine. Singh was seen interacting with the five finalists of MTV Hustle 2.0 — Spectra, GRAVITY, Nazz, Paradox and MC Square — ahead of taking to the stage of India’s only hip-hop musical reality show.

Head judge and global music heavyweight Badshah welcomed Singh to the stage where he said that “if an artist impresses Nirmika Singh, then the artist is considered to be industry-ready!”. Badshah also went on to praise Rolling Stone India’s role in shaping and fostering Indian hip-hop by calling the magazine, led by Singh as the editor, “the authority” and the “best in the business.” Expressing her gratitude and delight to see new, rising and legendary hip-hop talent on MTV Hustle 2.0, Singh commended the spirit of and the revolution that the genre born in the Bronx has stirred in India.

Singh also spoke about how poetry and rap are intertwined on the stage of MTV Hustle 2.0. Both art forms share a long history of impacting the masses as well as technical rules and traditions. Singh went on to perform two verses from her viral poem “Khoobsoorat” for which she received a standing ovation from everyone present for the grand finale of MTV Hustle 2.0. She dedicated this verse to artists, their hustle, their art and to staying authentic, true and unstoppable. “Jo ho amar aur befikar/Main us kala ki soorat hoon/Haan aaj main khoobsoorat hoon (I am the face of a talent that is so eternal and fearless, it assumes beauty in my form,)” she belted on the MTV Hustle 2.0 stage.

The artist and industry expert also declared that all the finalists were winners in their own right, irrespective of whom among them took the title of the victor. Singh’s words left a palpable imprint on the judges, contestants and audience of the show. Her presence on MTV Hustle 2.0 was a positive one that affirmed the reality series’ popularity and legacy for the years to come.

Tags
poet lyricist Music Critic Nirmika Singh MTV Hustle 2.0 music
Related news
 | 10 Nov 2022

Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-favourite. People on social media platform seems to be really enjoying making reels and move rhythmically to this new hit number.

read more
 | 10 Nov 2022

Canadian Extreme Thrashers KORROSIVE To Unleash New Album "Toxic Apokalypse" On Cassette / CD / Vinyl via CDN Records

MUMBAI: Canadian thrashers Korrosive announce they will be unleashing CDs, cassettes and vinyl of their latest album "Toxic Apokalypse" via CDN Records. CDs will be due out on November 18th, with cassettes and vinyl for release in 2023 (release to be announced at a later date).

read more
 | 10 Nov 2022

"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was released on Thursday.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2022

Sachet-Parampara are here to win us all over again with a bang on upbeat love track with T-Series!

MUMBAI: The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single "Takdaa Rawaan" a fun albeit love track set to release on 10th November. The song features the duo themselves in the music video.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2022

Gulzaar Chhaniwala's latest single "No One Knows" from the house of VRYL Haryanvi

Haryanvi singer, lyricist, music producer, actor & director Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s new song titled “No One Knows” from the house of VRYL Haryanvi has garnered over 9 lakh views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE Announces Third Album ‘Gunehgar’ Featuring Global Guest Collaborators Such As Russ, Jadakiss, Armani White And Hit-Boy

MUMBAI: Desi hip hop fans are in for a real treat! The undisputed king of Indian hip-hop, DIVINE announces the release of his third album ‘Gunehgar’...read more

2
Canadian Extreme Thrashers KORROSIVE To Unleash New Album "Toxic Apokalypse" On Cassette / CD / Vinyl via CDN Records

MUMBAI: Canadian thrashers Korrosive announce they will be unleashing CDs, cassettes and vinyl of their latest album "Toxic Apokalypse" via CDN...read more

3
"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was...read more

4
Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-...read more

5
Avitesh Shrivastav gears up for yet another melodious release ‘Offline’ on Krysstal 24 Music

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is a dynamic one that has brought forward some of the most talented artists. One such name is Avitesh Shrivastav...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games