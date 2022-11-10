RadioandMusic
News |  10 Nov 2022 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-favourite. People on social media platform seems to be really enjoying making reels and move rhythmically to this new hit number.

A beautiful haryanvi romantic song has been received well and has already hit five lakh views on YouTube and the figure is increasing tremendously day by day. Speaking on the response, Bharat Narang says “Well, it’s my first ever music video and the response is extremely overwhelming. Family and friends have been calling me and appreciating ever since it has been launched.”

He further continues “We shot for the music video in April 2022 and I was eagerly waiting for it to get released. But as they say having patience will get you the desired result. Well, it’s absolutely true in my case.”

Bharat Narang music Finger Cross Music
