RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Nov 2022 16:03 |  By RnMTeam

"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was released on Thursday.

The most popular and played music right now are Love tracks. And the pleasing romantic mood is just adding more to all these love songs. Well we can say that love is in the air, and for our beautiful actress Larissa Bonesi, whose most recent song, Aao Na, with dance sensation Terence Lewis is just making us fall in love with this rain drenched romance.

The song showcases a love story of two lovers who are madly in love but can't sustain it without each other over long distance. Where he prays in the drenched rain with pain in his eyes in search of her to come back to him. The song is soothing and peaceful to our ears, with perfect lyrics, beautiful shots, locations,, and screenplay.

"The song is beautifully sung by Vishal Mishra and when the song was offered to me, I didn’t think twice from saying yes. The song portrays a very adorable love story of two lovebirds. To everyone that has ever loved someone deeply ! And I believe this song will make you miss your special someone a lot. I had a great time shooting for it with my amazing co-star, Terence. He is a complete bundle of talent and a joy to work with and even my director Saurabh is incredibly amazing . I am really happy with how beautifully the video has turned out and i hope that we have done justice to the song by our performance over the melodious tunes of Vishal Mishra, I am a big fan of his voice and of him, it’s a song that touches your heart deeply and i am grateful that the audience is already loving this song. Dont forget to share it with your special one and tell them how much you miss them", exclaims the actress Larissa Bonesi

Check Out The song now,

Aao Na marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Vishal Mishra and Larissa, along with Terence. The lyrics to this melody is given by Kaushal Kishore. The song in less than 24 hrs has surpassed 1more than 240k views

Tags
Aao na Prakriti Kakar music
Related news
 | 10 Nov 2022

Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-favourite. People on social media platform seems to be really enjoying making reels and move rhythmically to this new hit number.

read more
 | 10 Nov 2022

Canadian Extreme Thrashers KORROSIVE To Unleash New Album "Toxic Apokalypse" On Cassette / CD / Vinyl via CDN Records

MUMBAI: Canadian thrashers Korrosive announce they will be unleashing CDs, cassettes and vinyl of their latest album "Toxic Apokalypse" via CDN Records. CDs will be due out on November 18th, with cassettes and vinyl for release in 2023 (release to be announced at a later date).

read more
 | 10 Nov 2022

Poet, Lyricist and Music Critic Nirmika Singh championed the Arts on MTV Hustle 2.0’s Grand Finale

MUMBAI: Poet, lyricist and leading industry expert Nirmika Singh graced the grand finale of the disruptive hip-hop reality series MTV Hustle 2.0 last weekend.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2022

Sachet-Parampara are here to win us all over again with a bang on upbeat love track with T-Series!

MUMBAI: The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single "Takdaa Rawaan" a fun albeit love track set to release on 10th November. The song features the duo themselves in the music video.

read more
 | 09 Nov 2022

Gulzaar Chhaniwala's latest single "No One Knows" from the house of VRYL Haryanvi

Haryanvi singer, lyricist, music producer, actor & director Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s new song titled “No One Knows” from the house of VRYL Haryanvi has garnered over 9 lakh views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him...read more

2
Daler Mehndi brings to you the first ever Aarti sung in Raag Dhanasri Raag Prabhati and Raag Sorath

MUMBAI: Mehndi’s classical music training in Patiala gharana and penchant for Gurbani is at showcase in this spellbinding Celestial Aarti. The aarti...read more

3
With this wedding season, get ready to groove on to Aabha Hanjura’s latest Sufistication Folk Sessions, EP – Kala Sha Kala!

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Aabha Hanjura a Sufi folk singer and songwriter who is famously known for her embellish contribution as a lead singer of...read more

4
Audiences are loving the new pair of actress Sidhika Sharma and Amy Virk over their new romantic track 'Kinna ankhiyan ch pawa kive kajra' from their movie Oye Makhna

MUMBAI: Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. Sidhika has enthralled the limelight with her alluring personality...read more

5
Bharat Narang’s new music video 'Finger Cross' crosses five lakh views

MUMBAI: Delhi’s young boy Bharat Narang’s new music video ‘Finger Cross’ has released recently and within no time, the song has become a fan-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games