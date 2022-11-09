With this wedding season, get ready to groove on to Aabha Hanjura’s latest Sufistication Folk Sessions, EP – Kala Sha Kala!

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Aabha Hanjura a Sufi folk singer and songwriter who is famously known for her embellish contribution as a lead singer of Sufistication, an eclectic folk-pop band is all set to release her next single Kala Sha Kala.
Aabha Hanjura who is popularly known as the energetic lead singer of Sufistication, an eclectic folk-pop band, that won millions of hearts with her previous soulful songs brings back her magic of Punjabi Folk with Kala Sha Kala. A Punjabi folk song alters in her unique acoustic pop style. With the wedding seasons on full swing the song has been a big hit at all weddings and with her skillful touch to it makes the song more amusing which will make anyone groove to it at the same time. The music features her recreation of the most iconic Punjabi song with her band grooving to the beat. Aabha is regarded as one of India's independent music industry's most formidable original voices
Talking about her song Aabha Hanjura says,” I'm super excited for this track, it's been a folk favorite of mine from a long time and no Punjabi wedding is complete without this song! The song has naughty lyrics and a groovy beat that's bound to make people turn on their festive mood!”
