News |  09 Nov 2022 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Sachet-Parampara are here to win us all over again with a bang on upbeat love track with T-Series!

MUMBAI: The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single "Takdaa Rawaan" a fun albeit love track set to release on 10th November. The song features the duo themselves in the music video. They have also composed the song, while lyrics are penned by Kumaar and the music video is directed by Adil Shaikh. With this powerpacked blend of talents coming together, we for sure can't wait to see what they have for us this time!

Sachet & Parampara Tandon march forward in the music industry with their versatility time and again; and this time they are about to show us a new version of their music with this track. The duo have made their mark in the industry as singers and composers who’ve won several awards for their film songs and have also delivered several hit tracks in the past. Their fans have surely been waiting for a song like 'Takdaa Rawaan.'

T-Series presents Sachet & Parampara Tandon's "Takdaa Rawaan" produced by Bhushan Kumar with lyrics by Kumaar. The music video is directed by Adil Shaikh. Sung and composed by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon, "Takdaa Rawaan" will be out on 10th November!

