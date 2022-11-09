RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Nov 2022 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Gulzaar Chhaniwala's latest single "No One Knows" from the house of VRYL Haryanvi

Haryanvi singer, lyricist, music producer, actor & director Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s new song titled “No One Knows” from the house of VRYL Haryanvi has garnered over 9 lakh views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Comments like- ‘Again Gulzaar proves that no one can beat him’, ‘Gulzaar is the backbone of Haryanvi industry’, ‘Proud to be fan of Gulzaar Channiwala’ have flooded the comment section of YouTube.

Seen in a folk look of a gangster, the plot of the song revolves around the protagonist (Gulzaar Chhaniwala) taking revenge for a girl who was mistreated by a group of goons. But, with the iconic Gulzaar, the story is never as simple as that, in his quintessential swag he avenges the girl & punishes the culprit.

Gulzaar Chhaniwala is one among the great names that always come into sight while talking about the Haryanvi industry. We all got introduced to this bundle of talent through his chartbuster tracks- Filter Shot, Dole Laadle, Dada Pota, Chain Sone Ki, to name a few, are some of his most popular songs. His song” Faad Faad” released in august 2018 accumulated 70+ million views on YouTube. On Jul 21, 2020, he came out with the song” Farmer” in support of farmer and Army life, and the song received over 25+ million views.

Talking about his inspiration for the song, he says “With each song my motive is to highlight certain issues. With No One Knows I have tried to bring light upon the issue of women safety, I only hope that this song starts conversations how a woman’s safety is everyone’s responsibility”

Tags
Gulzaar Chhaniwala music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Nov 2022

Sachet-Parampara are here to win us all over again with a bang on upbeat love track with T-Series!

MUMBAI: The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single "Takdaa Rawaan" a fun albeit love track set to release on 10th November. The song features the duo themselves in the music video.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2022

GRAMMY-Nominated Trio PVA release stunning rendition of Big Thief's "Not"

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated, South London trio PVA have shared a cover of Big Thief’s “Not”. The track is taken from a recently recorded ‘Future Artists’ session with Jack Saunder’s for BBC Radio 1.

read more
 | 08 Nov 2022

Vishal Mishra set to stir emotions with the music album of Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa' starring Radhika Madan is headed for its World Premiere at the prestigious 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film is an upcoming relationship drama that's already making us think about what it has in store for the audience.

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

Curtain Blue serves a refreshing Electronica EP WITH S.T.R.I.P.E.S

MUMBAI: Curtain Blue releases his latest project S.T.R.I.P.E.S via Export Quality Records. S.T.R.I.P.E.S is a truly eclectic project, with electronica at its essence.

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

Australian indie-rock trio Last Dinosaurs releases highly anticipated album 'From Mexico With Love'

MUMBAI: Today, the Australian indie-rock trio Last Dinosaurs share their highly anticipated new full-length 'From Mexico With Love' via Nettwerk. Proving themselves to be a global enterprise, brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey and Michael Sloane cite a myriad of influences for the new project.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
After the success of Babul Da Veda and recently released Raja Ji, MB Music and Meet Bros release a new romantic single "Thodi Thodi Saans"

MUMBAI: The MB Music label recently dropped a new romantic single titled "Thodi Thodi Saans." This romantic number, composed by the renowned Meet...read more

2
With this wedding season, get ready to groove on to Aabha Hanjura’s latest Sufistication Folk Sessions, EP – Kala Sha Kala!

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Aabha Hanjura a Sufi folk singer and songwriter who is famously known for her embellish contribution as a lead singer of...read more

3
"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was...read more

4
Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him...read more

5
Avitesh Shrivastav gears up for yet another melodious release ‘Offline’ on Krysstal 24 Music

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is a dynamic one that has brought forward some of the most talented artists. One such name is Avitesh Shrivastav...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games