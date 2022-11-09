RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Nov 2022 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him for bestowing life's many benefits and to fulfill specific wishes. Music is more than simply a form of entertainment; it is an integral part of our lives. In the Bollywood industry, Dr. Sagar is a well-known lyricist. His lyricism, knowledge of the language, and use of word expressions are exceptional. Dr. Sagar has provided the music industry with numerous incredible songs that have amazed and astounded everyone. On this special occasion of Chhath puja; Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful Chhath song, which is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Dr. Sagar says over the composition of this beautiful track, "I'm incredibly glad that I was able to create one song that has such a strong emotional significance to me. I share a particularly strong link with this song. I am really very happy to pen down these amazing lyrics for this song, and Sunidhi's melodic voice has made it a thousand times better. I hope that the public will love this song a lot and choose it as one of the best festive chhath songs for this year and many years to come."

Check out the song now:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yS4u2IvTD1Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Dr. Sagar’s name is in the list of top ten lyricists for the song "Titli" sung by Papon and The LallanTop song. Of all the songs he wrote, the song which got him much more love, appreciation, and recognition was the rap song, "Bambai Main Ka Ba," which starred the celebrity "Manoj Bajpayee and was directed by Anubhav Sinha. The rap has almost crossed over 10 million views in a year. He has also written a famous song, 'Sehmi hai Dhadkan', sung by Atif Aslam, from the movie, 'Das Dev', directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Tags
Dr. Sagar Chhath Puja Sunidhi Chauhan
Related news
 | 07 Nov 2022

Fusion Rock Band Indian Ocean enthralls music fans in the opening performance of Vi Music Events on Vi App

MUMBAI: Music lovers across the country were treated to an electrifying live performance by bassist-vocalist Rahul Ram, drummer Amit Kilam, along with the other members of Indian Ocean, a legendary fusion rock band that has etched itself into the heart of the Indian music legacy, in the opening w

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Music Composer Rohit Sharma and Lyricist Dr. Sagar come together once again, this time for the Season 3 of Flames by TVF (The Viral Fever)

After the first two seasons of Flames that kept viewers engrossed in nostalgia-inducing, coming-of-age stories of high school, romance, and family relationships, the TVF production released its third season on the 28th of October, much to the anticipation of the audience.

read more
 | 27 Oct 2022

Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him for bestowing life's many benefits and to fulfill specific wishes.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2022

According to filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Dr. Sagar's words are extremely unique and have a better lilt and melodic sense

MUMBAI: Creativity in its pure and undiluted form is the true definition of music. Music is an important part of our lives as it is a way of expressing our emotions. Some people consider music a way to escape from the pain of life.

read more
 | 12 Oct 2022

Sunidhi Chauhan’s Dubai Concert BTS film gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has added another accolade in her long list of achievements. The songstress recently released a BTS film on YouTube titled ‘I Am Home’, which chronicled her recently concluded concert in Dubai at the Coca Cola Arena.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was...read more

2
Avitesh Shrivastav gears up for yet another melodious release ‘Offline’ on Krysstal 24 Music

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is a dynamic one that has brought forward some of the most talented artists. One such name is Avitesh Shrivastav...read more

3
After the success of Babul Da Veda and recently released Raja Ji, MB Music and Meet Bros release a new romantic single "Thodi Thodi Saans"

MUMBAI: The MB Music label recently dropped a new romantic single titled "Thodi Thodi Saans." This romantic number, composed by the renowned Meet...read more

4
Gulzaar Chhaniwala's latest single "No One Knows" from the house of VRYL Haryanvi

Haryanvi singer, lyricist, music producer, actor & director Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s new song titled “No One Knows” from the house of VRYL Haryanvi...read more

5
Two Friends head back to school with Bryce Vine for new single ‘Graduated’

MUMBAI: Two Friends released their highly anticipated collaboration with Bryce Vine, “Graduated,” along with an Official Video. “Graduated” is a song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games