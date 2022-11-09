RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Nov 2022 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Avitesh Shrivastav gears up for yet another melodious release ‘Offline’ on Krysstal 24 Music

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is a dynamic one that has brought forward some of the most talented artists. One such name is Avitesh Shrivastav who has entertained his fans for almost six years now. Announcing the project on his social media account, Avitesh gave his fans a glimpse of his upcoming song ‘Offline’ with a mesmerising poster. Starring Avitesh along with some scenic views, the poster looks very promising and has increased the curiosity of netizens.

While he has lent his voice to the song, Avitesh has once again come out to showcase his expertise by composing the track as well. The lyrics have been written by Avi and Kunaal Verma along with DG Mayne giving his melody to the song. Produced under Krysstal 24 Music, the music video is directed by Dhruwal Patel & Dhanashree Mehta Goel, produced by Pooja Arora, Mahender Singh and co-Produced by Saurabh Dwivedi.

Talking about his upcoming track, Avitesh said, “Everyone’s life took a complete flip when the pandemic-induced lockdown happened and it hasn’t been the same since. Everything, right from work to school and to even meeting our friends became an online activity. Even though we have come back on track with our environment again being a safe zone, life hasn’t quite come out of the online world. In such a world, it is really difficult to now form real bonds based on emotions and reality. We all are searching for connections and meaning in this newfound world and Offline is for all of those people.”

The song comes as a welcoming treat for all his fans who have been eagerly waiting for his next release for the past few months. Avitesh who started his career with the song, Main Hu Tera, also stepped into the world of acting with his debut film Sirf Ek Friday. Now all eyes are on his upcoming song as fans await the release of the melodious track!

Tags
Avitesh Shrivastav Offline Krysstal 24 Music
Related news
 | 03 Apr 2018

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Big Scene' looks to melt many hearts

MUMBAI: Big Scene, a track from Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, is all set to sway you towards the party hall with those peppy music beats. But, before that happens you might actually drool over his looks in the song. He is definitely dressed to kill.

read more
 | 27 Feb 2018

Audio version of Diljit's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is here

MUMBAI: The Punjabi artiste and now a Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh who released the first song from his new album High End last week, has finally released the audio box of the entire album CON.FI.DEN.TIAL.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
After the success of Babul Da Veda and recently released Raja Ji, MB Music and Meet Bros release a new romantic single "Thodi Thodi Saans"

MUMBAI: The MB Music label recently dropped a new romantic single titled "Thodi Thodi Saans." This romantic number, composed by the renowned Meet...read more

2
Gulzaar Chhaniwala's latest single "No One Knows" from the house of VRYL Haryanvi

Haryanvi singer, lyricist, music producer, actor & director Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s new song titled “No One Knows” from the house of VRYL Haryanvi...read more

3
Two Friends head back to school with Bryce Vine for new single ‘Graduated’

MUMBAI: Two Friends released their highly anticipated collaboration with Bryce Vine, “Graduated,” along with an Official Video. “Graduated” is a song...read more

4
Sachet-Parampara are here to win us all over again with a bang on upbeat love track with T-Series!

MUMBAI: The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single "Takdaa Rawaan" a...read more

5
Dr. Sagar composes a beautiful song on the grand occasian of Chhath Puja which is been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Hindu rituals like Chhath have deep significance in India. Chhath pujas are ritualistic offerings made to Surya, the sun god, to thank him...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games