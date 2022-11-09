Avitesh Shrivastav gears up for yet another melodious release ‘Offline’ on Krysstal 24 Music

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is a dynamic one that has brought forward some of the most talented artists. One such name is Avitesh Shrivastav who has entertained his fans for almost six years now. Announcing the project on his social media account, Avitesh gave his fans a glimpse of his upcoming song ‘Offline’ with a mesmerising poster. Starring Avitesh along with some scenic views, the poster looks very promising and has increased the curiosity of netizens.

While he has lent his voice to the song, Avitesh has once again come out to showcase his expertise by composing the track as well. The lyrics have been written by Avi and Kunaal Verma along with DG Mayne giving his melody to the song. Produced under Krysstal 24 Music, the music video is directed by Dhruwal Patel & Dhanashree Mehta Goel, produced by Pooja Arora, Mahender Singh and co-Produced by Saurabh Dwivedi.

Talking about his upcoming track, Avitesh said, “Everyone’s life took a complete flip when the pandemic-induced lockdown happened and it hasn’t been the same since. Everything, right from work to school and to even meeting our friends became an online activity. Even though we have come back on track with our environment again being a safe zone, life hasn’t quite come out of the online world. In such a world, it is really difficult to now form real bonds based on emotions and reality. We all are searching for connections and meaning in this newfound world and Offline is for all of those people.”

The song comes as a welcoming treat for all his fans who have been eagerly waiting for his next release for the past few months. Avitesh who started his career with the song, Main Hu Tera, also stepped into the world of acting with his debut film Sirf Ek Friday. Now all eyes are on his upcoming song as fans await the release of the melodious track!