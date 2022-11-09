After the success of Babul Da Veda and recently released Raja Ji, MB Music and Meet Bros release a new romantic single "Thodi Thodi Saans"

MUMBAI: The MB Music label recently dropped a new romantic single titled "Thodi Thodi Saans." This romantic number, composed by the renowned Meet Brothers and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, was sung by popular Mahkna singer Yasser Desai. The music video features Kashika Kapoor and "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega" fame Nishant Malkhani, together for the first time on the sets of "Thodi Thodi Saans", the music video is shot in Shimla, also directed by Bideowale Frame Singh, the team has also directed MB Music's hit song 'Aawara Shaam Hai' Owing to such great testimony, MB Music's latest offering, "Thodi Thodi Saans," will strike the right chord with the listeners. The song is out now on all official channels as of November 3, 2022.

Talking about her experience working on this song video, Kashika says, "I feel that a true audiophile will connect with the music and lyrics of the song.The track's lulling music, composed by Meet Bros and sung by Yasser Desai, makes it a euphony that one can't refuse to hum. I immediately agreed to feature in this song after listening to the music and the video concept. It will stay in my favourites for a long time now, as I strongly relate to it. The song portrays heartwarming emotions, expressions, and versatility. I hope that everyone loves this as much as I do. I am incredibly grateful to be a part of this and have loved shooting with Nishant Malkhani."

"Special thanks to Meet Bros., Rrajeev Ji, Pranay, Puneet Ji, Mohit, and the entire team."

On the same page, Nishant comments, "Thodi thodi Saans is a beautiful song with a lot of soul, and I had an amazing time shooting for it. Kashika Kapoor is a wonderful girl with a lot of potential, and the team behind the music has done a brilliant job. Meet Bros are a hit machine like always. Overall, I think this song will touch the hearts of the audience and will be the new favourite track for lovers of romantic music."

Meet Bros adds, "In this generation, where love and heartbreak goes hand in hand, we thought it was time we portray this in our music. Wholehearted love and not giving up on the ones you love are the pillars for every love story now. Yasser's melodious voice was what we thought was a perfect match for Shabbir Ahmed's soulful lyrics. The result was beautiful when we got Nishant and Kashika on board to play the roles to a concept by Bideowale Frame Singh. We hope that the audience instantly connects with the song and gets hooked to it as we are."

Singer Yasser Desai says, "It was a delight to sing this song 'Thodi Thodi Saans' for it's beautifully composed Music by Meet Bros and the soulful Lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed are going to touch lots of souls. It's a very touching song and I hope it gets lots of love from the audience."