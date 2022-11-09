"Aao naa is to everyone who has ever loved deeply" says actress Larissa Bonesi on her new song with Terence Lewis and Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: ‘Single Saiyaan’, which marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Payal Dev and playback duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, was released on Thursday.

The most popular and played music right now are Love tracks. And the pleasing romantic mood is just adding more to all these love songs. Well we can say that love is in the air, and for our beautiful actress Larissa Bonesi, whose most recent song, Aao Na, with dance sensation Terence Lewis is just making us fall in love with this rain drenched romance.

The song showcases a love story of two lovers who are madly in love but can't sustain it without each other over long distance. Where he prays in the drenched rain with pain in his eyes in search of her to come back to him. The song is soothing and peaceful to our ears, with perfect lyrics, beautiful shots, locations,, and screenplay.

"The song is beautifully sung by Vishal Mishra and when the song was offered to me, I didn’t think twice from saying yes. The song portrays a very adorable love story of two lovebirds. To everyone that has ever loved someone deeply ! And I believe this song will make you miss your special someone a lot. I had a great time shooting for it with my amazing co-star, Terence. He is a complete bundle of talent and a joy to work with and even my director Saurabh is incredibly amazing . I am really happy with how beautifully the video has turned out and i hope that we have done justice to the song by our performance over the melodious tunes of Vishal Mishra, I am a big fan of his voice and of him, it’s a song that touches your heart deeply and i am grateful that the audience is already loving this song. Dont forget to share it with your special one and tell them how much you miss them", exclaims the actress Larissa Bonesi

Check Out The song now,

Aao Na marks the first collaboration between singer-composer Vishal Mishra and Larissa, along with Terence. The lyrics to this melody is given by Kaushal Kishore. The song in less than 24 hrs has surpassed 1more than 240k views