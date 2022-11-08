RadioandMusic
News |  08 Nov 2022 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Mishra set to stir emotions with the music album of Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa' starring Radhika Madan is headed for its World Premiere at the prestigious 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film is an upcoming relationship drama that's already making us think about what it has in store for the audience.

Sudhanshu, the producer, director and writer of 'Sanna', has joined hands with the new-age maestro of soulful songs, Vishal Mishra, to compose its music.

Sudhanshu's directorial is an odyssey of emotions and a compelling narrative. The filmmaker was looking for a modern soundscape that befits its emotional graph with tasteful and memorable songs. His search ended with Mishra, who has belted out hits such as "Naacho Naacho" and "Sholay" in “RRR” "Kaise Hua" in "Kabir Singh", "Muskurayega India" and the Punjabi song "Kithe", among many others.

Sanaa's music album will have five songs. All the songs in the upcoming movie are composed in different genres and have a unique treatment.

Sudhanshu Saria says, “I was looking for a very different sound; a compilation album with five completely different tracks to bring this world to life. I just didn’t think I could find the entire sound in one place; through one voice. What Vishal has created is nothing short of extraordinary and I can’t wait for audiences to feel our songs. It’s a path-breaking album and it’s really going to showcase a whole other side of Vishal to his fans.”

Talking about composing the music for Sanaa, Vishal Mishra says, “I give every ounce of myself while making music for the films I work on and it all begins with the story and the maker. Sanaa’s journey, this story was so intense and unique that the music just flowed out of it. The novelty for me was how Sudhanshu wanted each song to have unique genre elements while at the same time feeling like they belonged to one, cohesive Universe. My listeners have been really supportive of my songs thus far and I hope that connection becomes even stronger with this album.”

'Sanaa' tells the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma. Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. Saria was recently announced as the director of the female-led espionage drama titled Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running a Young-Adult show for Amazon Prime, and is co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

Tags
Vishal Mishra Radhika Madan Netflix Songs music
