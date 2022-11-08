GRAMMY-Nominated Trio PVA release stunning rendition of Big Thief's "Not"

MUMBAI: GRAMMY-nominated, South London trio PVA have shared a cover of Big Thief’s “Not”. The track is taken from a recently recorded ‘Future Artists’ session with Jack Saunder’s for BBC Radio 1. The cover follows the release of their critically-acclaimed debut album 'BLUSH', which was released earlier this month via Ninja Tune, landing at #2 in the UK Official Dance Albums Chart, #13 in the Official Independent Albums Chart, and #25 in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Following their widely praised EP 'Toner', the band’s stunning debut album 'BLUSH' sees them further consolidating the beating pulse of electronic music with the raw energy of a life-affirming gig and reveals more about the trio than they’ve ever previously shared. The eleven blistering tracks from the group, Ella Harris and Josh Baxter (who share lead vocals as well as handling synths, guitars and production) alongside drummer and percussionist Louis Satchell, are made from a formula of acid, disco, blistering synths, the release of the dancefloor and cathartic sprechgesang post-punk.

After this early stage they then recruited Satchell to bring a new dimension to their live shows. These more muscular gigs helped PVA establish a cult reputation among London gig-goers, particularly as they barely put any music online. Seeing the live show was really the only option. They established themselves as key players in south London’s fervent indie scene alongside Squid, black midi and Black Country, New Road. This then led to slots at SXSW, Pitchfork Music Festival and Green Man as well as national tours with Shame, Dry Cleaning and Goat Girl.

The group's debut EP ‘Toner’ via Ninja Tune, produced by the mercurial Dan Carey (black midi, Bat For Lashes, Fontaines D.C.) saw the trio earn plaudits across a wide-range of press and radio including placements in multiple end of year lists such as: the NME 100 list, DIY’s Class of 2021, Dork’s 2021 Hype List and Fred Perry’s One’s To Watch 2021, as well as The Guardian, NME, Clash, Dazed and more.

It also featured a remix of "Talks" from Mura Masa that picked up a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Remixed Recording at the 2022 ceremony, as well as also having further remixes of the track from Gilla Band, Lynks and members of black midi and Squid, whilst PVA themselves remixed tracks by friends Goat Girl and Shame.

On their recently released debut album, PVA carry that same energy from the live circuit, while also building out a holistic world full of texture and heart. 'BLUSH' is rich with industrial-sized beats that pack a heavyweight punch, jagged punk spirit, and moments of hushed contemplation from Harris’ poetic lyrics. It sprints tirelessly throughout, linking influences including Portishead, PC Music, Laurie Anderson, and cult rave-pop duo The Pom-Poms with ease.

Creating a world in which these songs could exist, not as disparate entities but cohesively and connected, was key to PVA. Over time the songs have changed and grown, resulting in a record that is at once gargantuan and yet deeply personal; purpose built to ricochet off the walls of any major venue yet stitched with enough personality and individuality to make the epic feel easily grasped. “The album has taken on a life of its own,” Harris states. “It’s really become something we didn’t expect.” Having set out to surprise people they ended up shocking themselves. The result, however unpredicted, is nothing short of revelatory.