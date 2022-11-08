Armaan Malik & Rochak Kohli come together for T-Series’ ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ featuring Vedika Pinto

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum singer Armaan Malik has released yet another colossal collaboration with Bhushan Kumar titled ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’. The prince of romance teams up with composer Rochak Kohli for the first time to bring the lyrics penned by Kumaar to life. The soft and soulful love ballad features Malik and Vedika Pinto in the music video with beautiful direction by Charit Desai.

Shot in the picturesque mountains up in Himachal Pradesh, ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ is all about reliving the nostalgic moments in love and creating beautiful memories together. Recreating the warm and fuzzy instances from the video, the song was launched in presence of the makers including Armaan Malik, Vedika Pinto, Kumaar, Rochak Kohli and Charit Desai.

Says Armaan Malik, “‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ is one of my favourite ever songs because it is a brand new sound with a tinge of nostalgia that brings together the modern as well as old world romantic charm so beautifully. From hearing the first demo to working with Bhushan Ji, Rochak, Kumaar, Vedika, Charit and everyone involved in putting this project together has been an absolute blast! I hope the fans fall in love with ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’ as quick as we did!”

Says Vedika Pinto, “I love Armaan's music and undoubtedly I enjoyed shooting for this song. What makes it more special is that Armaan and I have known each other since childhood and it was an amazing feeling to connect again after so long for this beautiful song.”

Adds Rochak Kohli, “Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho is a very pure, unadulterated track and so we kept the melody upbeat but still very soft and melodious. Armaan’s vocals are soothing and the perfect fit for this track.”

Lyricist Kumaar expressed, "From the music and the lyrics to the video, I am really glad with how the song turned out to be. I am that the listeners are going to enjoy and love the song."

Director Charit Desai said "As soon as I heard the song, conceptually I wanted to create a beautiful aspirational romance in a love story setting and pad it with a slightly dreamy visual palette. I wanted the physical camaraderie to pop between my characters which Armaan and Vedika really helped me with. They were supportive of all the madness I wanted to show in the song."

T-Series brings you Armaan Malik’s Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Charit Desai with music by Rochak Kohli. Featuring Armaan and Vedika Pinto the music video is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.