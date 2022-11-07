RadioandMusic
News |  07 Nov 2022 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Soumita Saha's Instagram is Brimming Love Ardor

MUMBAI: Basically with advent of spring love starts to bide afloat on Instagram feed of lionised luminaries from entertainment fraternity. But untimely love Ardor signals to the upcoming wedding season. It is not yet confirmed whether it is the declaration of D-Day in subtle manner or posted just out of love, but netizens are loving Soumita's latest reel on Instagram. Where the song bird creates an trailblazing reel that shows her singing a song from the golden era of Indian music and embellished the reels with some of the personal pictures and travel pictures with her fiance Agniv Chatterjee that prettified the reel to a good extent.

Soumita is seen singing the song "Aaj Moncheyeche ami hariye Jabo" originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the movie 'Shankhabela' back in 1966. Soumita is known for her contribution in the field of tagore music. Soumita's latest work on Patriotic music received enormous love and comprehension from her audience for it's uniqueness. The music video of the song featured live painting moments of Bharat Mata. Soumita is not only a popular singer and composer she has also carved her name in the league of international artists from India.Her paintings have been exhibited at Portland, Peru, Venezuela and many other part of the globe.

Soumita is active on Instagram and Facebook she maintains a distinctive way to connect to her audience. She has recently set the trend of #NoFenceInNovember which is a matchless way to connect with her audience. She is mainly a private person, but she never kept her love life under wraps. She has been vocal about her toxic ex trying to ruin her reputation online, and also about her fiance being her pillar of support.

Soumita's audience knows about their songbirds Hodophilia and wanderlust and her travel pictures make her instagram feed inimitable. Reels posted by the Nomadic soul and Powerhouse of Talent mainly signals about completion of impending social ritualistic nupitals soon. Soumita is engaged to longtime beau Agniv Chatterjee the couple completed their legal marriage procedure a few months back. Agniv is a software engineer working for a reputed company. The successful corporate have been dating the beauty queen with golden voice for four years.

