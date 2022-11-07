RadioandMusic
News |  07 Nov 2022 17:05 |  By RnMTeam

Joji releases new album SMITHEREENS – out now via 88RISING

MUMBAI: Chart-topping artist Joji’s highly-anticipated new album SMITHEREENS is out today via longtime label 88rising (full tracklist below). In celebration of the release and coming off the heels of his immensely successful SMITHEREENS Tour that sold over 120,000 tickets, Joji announces two headlining arena dates at Madison Square Garden in New York and The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the largest venues he’s played to date in the US next Spring, May 6th and 13th. He also announces a headline show at the iconic Gunnersbury Park in London on August 17th.
 
LISTEN TO SMITHEREENS HERE
 
Fan registration for both shows begins today Friday, November 4th (7am PDT/10am EDT) HERE. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 9th (10am local) and ends Thursday, November 10th (10pm local). A special promoter pre-sale will begin on Thursday, November 10th from 10am local to 10pm local.
 
General On-Sale for all shows begins on Friday, November 11th (10am local). Ticket links HERE.
 
SMITHEREENS marks Joji’s first full-length since Nectar in 2020. He delivers his characteristically melancholic yet powerful vocals on tracks like “Die For You,” a sober, morning-after remembrance of a former love. The track is accompanied by a visual directed by creative studio Actual Objects compiled entirely from stock footage. Watch HERE.
 
SIDE A of the album heralds a mature sonic direction for Joji through wistful and contemplative ballads accompanied by lush production that blooms within each song. SIDE B, largely produced by Joji himself, digs deeper into the lo-fi and off-kilter sounds that hark back to his experimental beginnings as an artist.

Since its release in June, the album’s debut single, “Glimpse of Us,” reached the #9 spot on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart as his first-ever top 40 radio record. The song received an RIAA platinum certification in the US, Australia & Canada with over 784 million global streams to date and is Joji’s highest-ever Billboard Top 100, peaking at #8. It also made significant debuts on Billboard’s Top Streaming Songs and Global 200 charts and remained in the top 3 on the Spotify Global and U.S. charts for over a month. “Glimpse of Us” is nominated in the 2022 ARIA Awards “Song of the Year” category and its Dan Streit-directed video won “Best Editing” at the UK Music Video Awards. “YUKON (INTERLUDE)," the following single off the record, saw similar success and praise for its psychedelic and mind-bending music video directed by the visionary duo and longtime collaborators BRTHR.SMITHEREENS Official Tracklist:
 
Disc 1

    Glimpse of Us
    Feeling Like The End
    Die For You
    Before The Day Is Over
    Dissolve

 
Disc 2

    NIGHT RIDER
    BLAHBLAHBLAH DEMO
    YUKON (INTERLUDE)
    1AM FREESTYLE


SMITHEREENS OBLIVION tour artwork — download HERE

Upcoming Tour Dates:

December 3 & 4, 2022 - Head In The Clouds Jakarta - Jakarta, ID
December 8th, 2022 - Thunderdome, Bangkok, Thailand
December 9 & 10, 2022 - Head In The Clouds Manila, Manila, PH
January 30th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Auckland, NZ
February 4th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Brisbane, AUS
February 5th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Sydney, AUS
February 10th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Adelaide, AUS
February 11th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Melbourne, AUS
February 12th, 2023 - Laneway Festival, Perth, AUS
May 6, 2023 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
May 13, 2023– The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA
August 17,2023 - Gunnersbury Park, London, UK

