Haryana’s MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla declared winner of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

MUMBAI: The second season of the country’sbiggest rap reality television show has finally announced India’s nextrap sensation! Realme MTV Hustle 2.,0 co-powered by Wild Stone new classic range, concluded with a power-packed Grand Finale, brimming with extraordinary performances, unexpected eliminations and emotional moments! Faridabad’s MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla was declared the undisputed winner of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, taking home the much-coveted trophy! With his stellar artistry, theunassuming and understated rapper steadily won millions of heartsthrough the riveting 10 weeks, taking the nation by storm.

The supremely talented Paradox aka Tanishq Singh from Delhi was declared the first runner-up, while Mumbaikar Nazz aka Nihar Hodawadekar, took home the mantle of the 2nd runner-up.

The finale episode was a musical extravaganza, speckled with artisticbonhomie and staggering performances. The top 5 contestants set India’s biggest rap battleground ablaze - including Radio Hit maestro Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square; the super-versatile Tanishq Singhaka Paradox; Bombay Lokal fame Akshay Poojary aka Gravity; the one with the best hooks Shubham Pal aka Spectra; and the reference game ace, Nihar Hodawadekar aka Nazz. Gravity was also awarded The OG Hustler trophy, a recognition of his extraordinary lyricism and performances true to the DNA of hip hop music. After a fierce battle amongst the final contenders, the unveiling of the winner brought the entire nation to the edge of their seats.

Judge Badshah with Squad Bosses Dee MC, EPR, Dino James and King joined celebrated rapper Ikka Singh, of the Trap Munde fame, to collectively raise the entertainment quotient. The audience was treated to dynamic performances by Squad Bosses for their respective squad contestants in the running, inviting them to join in for a final time onstage before the grand announcement. The night was replete with some heartfelt and candid revelations amongst the talent live on-stage, and a friendly roast amongst all the contestants in true-blue rap style!

MC Square has redefined Desi Hip-Hop by fusing his cultural roots of music and poetry with the technique and craft of rapping. On becoming India’s latest rap sensation, MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla, “I had a childhood dream of becoming a star, and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one! Thanks to Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, my dreams have turned into reality. The love and support from Badshah Sir and co-contestants kept motivating me - it all added up. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-Hop for life. Jai Haryana, Jai Hind, and Lambardar"

Talking about MC Square’s win, Judge Badshah said, “Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 raised the bar for rap music and reality television, by bringing raw talent and professional grooming in one place. All our talented contestants have amazed me week-on-week with their storytelling and skill. Abhishek has undoubtedly proven to be the next rap voice that the Indian hip-hop community was looking for, and I couldn’t be happier for him!”

Ecstatic about his protégé’s victory, Squad Boss EPR (of EPR Rebels) said, “I’m elated with MC Square’s win! Not just because he belongs to my Squad, but also because of his humble demeanour that defies the popular ‘rapper’ persona and continues to inspire everyone including me. He is an OG hustler with unique storytelling prowess. I feel like my unfinished story of season one has finally found a fitting epilogue with his win. I’m thrilled to have played a role in MC Square’s journey on Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, and to pass the baton to a truly deservingartist.”

Realme MTV Hustle 2.0 has taken the rap game in the country up by leaps and bounds. Judge Badshah and Squad Bosses EPR, King, Dee MC, and Dino James honed 16 raw, hidden rap talents hand-picked from across the country, to become industry-ready professionals –mentoring them on their technique, lyrics, musicality, and storytelling. The contestants went all-out, even bringing up poignant issues candidlylike domestic violence (Vardiyaan by QK), mental health concerns(Bipolar by GD47), and personal experiences (Main Bikhar Chuka Hoon by Gravity). The songs by the contestants took social media by storm with viral and trending hits, clocked in views in millions and made a mark on global charts of a leading audio streaming platform.The stage put the poetic sensibilities and artistry of rap music front and centre, making it a hit with the who’s who of the entertainment industry, and audiences alike.