RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Nov 2022 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

David Guetta & MORTEN announce the massive Future Rave EP 'Episode 2' along with long-awaited anthem ‘You Can’t Change Me’ ft. RAYE

MUMBAI: Hot off the announcement of the launch of their own Future Rave label, David Guetta & MORTEN now announce the imprint’s first EP release. Titled ‘Episode 2’, this stunning and long-awaited 5-track collection serves as a renewed manifesto for everything this duo’s influential collaboration stands for. With more than 20 releases, over 500 million streams, and a residency at Hï Ibiza, David Guetta and MORTEN have proven that the rapid ascent of the new genre is only just beginning. With their very own Future Rave label and a brand new EP, the duo is taking their trademark sound to new heights.

LISTEN HERE

Lead track ‘You Can’t Change Me’ features soaring vocals from one of Guetta’s favorite collaborators RAYE which cut against an old-skool trance riff that buzzes with dark energy, providing a stark contrast to her dulcet tones. A song that has ‘radio hit’ written all over it combined with a massive big room track makes for an absolutely captivating juxtaposition.

Recent single ‘Element’ is one of the fiercest tracks on the EP, hammering out brutal techno attitude. ‘Solar’ goes into more stripped-back, atmospheric territory with its introspective darkness, while ‘Together’ reaches for the stratosphere with its blissed-out vocal and dramatic, warped lead sounds. ‘Dominator’ rounds off this stellar collection, bringing an epic trance breakdown juxtaposed with bruising hard dance synths and throbbing tribal-techno rhythm.

David Guetta says, “After spending the entire summer in Ibiza and playing the new tracks at my Hï Ibiza residency, I couldn’t wait to release them! I’m really happy that we got to work with RAYE again, her voice is absolutely perfect for ‘You Can’t Change Me’ and I love how the track turned out. This EP and our own label is a new chapter for Future Rave, and it’s amazing to see how much impact the sound we created is making!”

“I’m really excited to be releasing a second Future Rave EP with David. We’ve been playing a lot of these tracks over the summer, together during our residency at Hï Ibiza but also at festivals all over the world so I think a lot of people will recognize the tracks. The fact that we are able to release this EP on our own label makes it extra special! I can’t believe that what we started 3 years ago has turned into something so huge!” says MORTEN.

Future Rave the label seeks to support and foster the generation of producers that have been inspired by Guetta & MORTEN’s ongoing collaborative project, and who helped to spawn future rave as a genre in and of itself. This debut EP sets a mighty high bar and lets aspiring artists know that they will need to bring their A-game to be part of the growing family of producers on the label. The duo hope it will provide more inspiration still and lead to the next evolution of their burgeoning genre.

‘Episode 2’ is out now on Future Rave

Tags
David Guetta Morten Episode 2 You Can’t Change Me Raye
Related news
 | 02 Sep 2022

Topic & John Martin invite listeners to the club with tour de force single ‘Follow Me’

German producer Topic proves once again that he can do no wrong, this time linking up with the powerful vocals of singer/songwriter John Martin.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2022

MORTEN finally unleashes long-awaited solo track ‘No Good’

MUMBAI:Garnering billions of streams with his highly praised Future Rave tracks, MORTEN now hits on his own with ‘No Good’

read more
 | 11 Mar 2022

Miami Music Week 2022: AMEME, Black Coffee, David Guetta, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Ida Engberg, Jauz, Loco Dice, Vintage Culture, Yung Bae

MUMBAI: AMÉMÉ is Benin, West Africa born, Berlin influenced and currently Brooklyn based. He draws upon all three localities' cultural influences to inspire his unique blend of afro-leaning deep dance music.

read more
 | 30 Aug 2021

Kazakh electronic star Imanbek rallies side-by-side enigmatic androgynous, tock-tinged genius LP on new single 'Fighter'

MUMBAI: This year, one brought the first-ever Grammy to Kazakhstan with his 'Roses' remix, streamed over a billion times and went multi-platinum worldwide.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2021

Don Diablo & Galantis drop highly anticipated collaboration'Tears for later'

MUMBAI: Dutch stalwart Don Diablo and Swedish dance duo Galantis have finally dropped their long-awaited collaborative single ‘Tears For Later’ – out now on HEXAGON.

read more

RnM Biz

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

FY 2022 guidance: Believe now anticipates organic growth in excess of +30%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at c. 4.5% and solid positive free cash flow

read more

The Q strengthens its Zara Hatke proposition with its latest Unique Family Entertainer original series 'Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya'

MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 5th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region As per CISAC Global Collection Report

MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Haryana’s MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla declared winner of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

MUMBAI: The second season of the country’sbiggest rap reality television show has finally announced India’s nextrap sensation! Realme MTV Hustle 2.,0...read more

2
Su Lee shares Lively debut album 'Messy Sexy'

MUMBAI: Korean artist-producer Su Lee has released her debut album 'Messy Sexy'. The album marks a step forward for the Seoul-native as she explores...read more

3
‘MANAN’: Celebrating 98th birth anniversary of Pandit C. R. Vyas

MUMBAI: Grace Foundation presents ‘Manan’ a tribute concert celebrating the 98th birth anniversary of late maestro Pandit C. R. Vyas. Two of his...read more

4
Late, legendary Bappi Lahiri’s song "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja" is the Lockdown Popular Anthem in China. Rego, his grandson declares this as a proud moment for India

MUMBAI: One more time, the late, legendary Bappi Lahiri song is trending not in India but in China. They are showing their love for Bollywood movies...read more

5
Joji releases new album SMITHEREENS – out now via 88RISING

MUMBAI: Chart-topping artist Joji’s highly-anticipated new album SMITHEREENS is out today via longtime label 88rising (full tracklist below). In...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games