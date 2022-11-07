RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Nov 2022 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Curtain Blue serves a refreshing Electronica EP WITH S.T.R.I.P.E.S

MUMBAI: Curtain Blue releases his latest project S.T.R.I.P.E.S via Export Quality Records. S.T.R.I.P.E.S is a truly eclectic project, with electronica at its essence. Curtain Blue does not shy away from using unconventional sounds such as retro video game sounds, bells, broken trumpets percussion, that sounds like shutters etc. across the EP. The versatility and attention to detail that he wields is evident in this EP as he goes from the dancefloor favourite ‘Right Into You’ to the more sombre and emotional ‘All for you’. The tasteful sampling and processing of various instruments, such as the vocals and trumpets, to name a few, is a common link across the wide-ranging sounds on this EP.

All the tracks on S.T.R.I.P.E.S are accompanied by videos made by talented independent videographers from across India. The EP is an audio-visual experience told through the medium of videos which will be released across the span of 4 weeks.

The video for ‘Right into you’, shot by Lendrick Kumar Productions and Directed by Madhavan Krishnesh, a video team that is at the forefront of the indie music space being a standout. They have used 3D photogrammetry (a process of taking many photographs of an object from a variety of angles and stitching them together to create a 3D model) to make a model of Curtain Blue featured in it.

“The past 3 years for me have been all about embracing myself and getting to know myself better. Having the time alone in hand did help with that.

The EP S.T.R.I.P.E.S is a compilation of 4 of the many tracks I have written at the time. It’s a complete mood swing from “Right Into you” that talks about my first confident interaction with a make-believe partner to “All for you” that reads out an ugly page from a book of my relationship with my real partner.

It’s been a weird, anxious, stressful but a beautiful self journey and I can’t wait for you to get to know me better” - Curtain Blue

Curtain Blue is singer and producer Abhishek Bhatia's solo Moniker. Fusing haunting vocal melodies with electronica and brass-driven brass, he aims to create a textural blend which can uniquely be called his own. Curtain Blue draws inspiration from artists such as Radiohead, Charles Mingus, Apparat, and Flume, while creating a niche for itself.

For the live setup of Curtain Blue, Abhishek has collaborated with various Indian instrumentalists, putting up an ensemble with a trombone player.

Over the last couple of years, Abhishek Bhatia has performed at a number of festivals in India and abroad, including The Great Escape Festival at Brighton, UK, Bacardi NH7 Weekender and the flagship edition of the Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan, where Berlin/ Los Angeles-based producer Robot Koch saw him perform for the first time. Their initial meeting led to a musical collaboration between the two on Koch’s acclaimed ‘TSUKI’ EP, released via MONKEY TOWN Records earlier in 2015, and Koch's debut album "Hypermoment" via MONKEY TOWN RECORDS again.

April 2015 saw Curtain Blue release his debut EP, ‘Drones’. The four-track EP struck a brave venture into a weird, wonderful and unchartered territory of modern electronica where no Indian producer has really succeeded. Equal parts headphones listening and dance floor friendly, the EP features some skilfully produced, textural percussive elements and haunting vocals.

To support the debut EP, Curtainblue toured the country and abroad at numerous dates during April and May, covering venues like The South Bank Centre, UK, The Great Escape Festival, Brighton UK, Bristol, Glasgow, Scotland and all parts of India.

Curtain Blue is all set for his comeback with his new music in the year 2022 with this 4 track EP.

Tags
Curtain Blue music The South Bank Centre UK The Great Escape Festival Brighton UK Songs
Related news
 | 07 Nov 2022

Australian indie-rock trio Last Dinosaurs releases highly anticipated album 'From Mexico With Love'

MUMBAI: Today, the Australian indie-rock trio Last Dinosaurs share their highly anticipated new full-length 'From Mexico With Love' via Nettwerk. Proving themselves to be a global enterprise, brothers Lachlan and Sean Caskey and Michael Sloane cite a myriad of influences for the new project.

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

Soumita Saha's Instagram is Brimming Love Ardor

MUMBAI: Basically with advent of spring love starts to bide afloat on Instagram feed of lionised luminaries from entertainment fraternity. But untimely love Ardor signals to the upcoming wedding season.

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

Fusion Rock Band Indian Ocean enthralls music fans in the opening performance of Vi Music Events on Vi App

MUMBAI: Music lovers across the country were treated to an electrifying live performance by bassist-vocalist Rahul Ram, drummer Amit Kilam, along with the other members of Indian Ocean, a legendary fusion rock band that has etched itself into the heart of the Indian music legacy, in the opening w

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

WORLD CLUB DOME Winter Edition Unveils Phase 3 Lineup Led by Final Main Stage Headliner: Axwell

MUMBAI: The gift giving season has started early, as BigCityBeats’ infamous WORLD CLUB DOME treats fans around the world to Phase 3 of this year’s Winter Edition lineup, led by the headlining performance of Swedish house maestro, Axwell.

read more
 | 07 Nov 2022

Sachet-Parampara are here to win us all over again with a bang on upbeat love track with T-Series!

MUMBAI: The musical wonders Sachet Tandon & Parampara Tandon in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar are back with their new single "Takdaa Rawaan" a fun albeit love track set to release on 10th November. The song features the duo themselves in the music video.

read more

RnM Biz

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

FY 2022 guidance: Believe now anticipates organic growth in excess of +30%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at c. 4.5% and solid positive free cash flow

read more

The Q strengthens its Zara Hatke proposition with its latest Unique Family Entertainer original series 'Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya'

MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 5th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region As per CISAC Global Collection Report

MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Joji releases new album SMITHEREENS – out now via 88RISING

MUMBAI: Chart-topping artist Joji’s highly-anticipated new album SMITHEREENS is out today via longtime label 88rising (full tracklist below). In...read more

2
Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning a ‘Strange Loop’ Creator Michael R. Jackson Presented with ASCAP Foundation Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award

MUMBAI: The ASCAP Foundation recognized playwright, composer and lyricist Michael R. Jackson, creator of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning...read more

3
Soumita Saha's Instagram is Brimming Love Ardor

MUMBAI: Basically with advent of spring love starts to bide afloat on Instagram feed of lionised luminaries from entertainment fraternity. But...read more

4
Haryana’s MC Square aka Abhishek Baisla declared winner of Realme MTV Hustle 2.0!

MUMBAI: The second season of the country’sbiggest rap reality television show has finally announced India’s nextrap sensation! Realme MTV Hustle 2.,0...read more

5
‘MANAN’: Celebrating 98th birth anniversary of Pandit C. R. Vyas

MUMBAI: Grace Foundation presents ‘Manan’ a tribute concert celebrating the 98th birth anniversary of late maestro Pandit C. R. Vyas. Two of his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games