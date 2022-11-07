Curtain Blue serves a refreshing Electronica EP WITH S.T.R.I.P.E.S

MUMBAI: Curtain Blue releases his latest project S.T.R.I.P.E.S via Export Quality Records. S.T.R.I.P.E.S is a truly eclectic project, with electronica at its essence. Curtain Blue does not shy away from using unconventional sounds such as retro video game sounds, bells, broken trumpets percussion, that sounds like shutters etc. across the EP. The versatility and attention to detail that he wields is evident in this EP as he goes from the dancefloor favourite ‘Right Into You’ to the more sombre and emotional ‘All for you’. The tasteful sampling and processing of various instruments, such as the vocals and trumpets, to name a few, is a common link across the wide-ranging sounds on this EP.

All the tracks on S.T.R.I.P.E.S are accompanied by videos made by talented independent videographers from across India. The EP is an audio-visual experience told through the medium of videos which will be released across the span of 4 weeks.

The video for ‘Right into you’, shot by Lendrick Kumar Productions and Directed by Madhavan Krishnesh, a video team that is at the forefront of the indie music space being a standout. They have used 3D photogrammetry (a process of taking many photographs of an object from a variety of angles and stitching them together to create a 3D model) to make a model of Curtain Blue featured in it.

“The past 3 years for me have been all about embracing myself and getting to know myself better. Having the time alone in hand did help with that.

The EP S.T.R.I.P.E.S is a compilation of 4 of the many tracks I have written at the time. It’s a complete mood swing from “Right Into you” that talks about my first confident interaction with a make-believe partner to “All for you” that reads out an ugly page from a book of my relationship with my real partner.

It’s been a weird, anxious, stressful but a beautiful self journey and I can’t wait for you to get to know me better” - Curtain Blue

Curtain Blue is singer and producer Abhishek Bhatia's solo Moniker. Fusing haunting vocal melodies with electronica and brass-driven brass, he aims to create a textural blend which can uniquely be called his own. Curtain Blue draws inspiration from artists such as Radiohead, Charles Mingus, Apparat, and Flume, while creating a niche for itself.

For the live setup of Curtain Blue, Abhishek has collaborated with various Indian instrumentalists, putting up an ensemble with a trombone player.

Over the last couple of years, Abhishek Bhatia has performed at a number of festivals in India and abroad, including The Great Escape Festival at Brighton, UK, Bacardi NH7 Weekender and the flagship edition of the Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan, where Berlin/ Los Angeles-based producer Robot Koch saw him perform for the first time. Their initial meeting led to a musical collaboration between the two on Koch’s acclaimed ‘TSUKI’ EP, released via MONKEY TOWN Records earlier in 2015, and Koch's debut album "Hypermoment" via MONKEY TOWN RECORDS again.

April 2015 saw Curtain Blue release his debut EP, ‘Drones’. The four-track EP struck a brave venture into a weird, wonderful and unchartered territory of modern electronica where no Indian producer has really succeeded. Equal parts headphones listening and dance floor friendly, the EP features some skilfully produced, textural percussive elements and haunting vocals.

To support the debut EP, Curtainblue toured the country and abroad at numerous dates during April and May, covering venues like The South Bank Centre, UK, The Great Escape Festival, Brighton UK, Bristol, Glasgow, Scotland and all parts of India.

Curtain Blue is all set for his comeback with his new music in the year 2022 with this 4 track EP.