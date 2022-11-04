Shillong Chamber Choir enchants audience at Interpol’s General Assembly

MUMBAI: The Pride of Shillong, Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) performed an exclusive show for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, witnessed by delegates from over 190 different countries. A performance that could easily be considered their biggest concert ever, showcased the choir singing in 10 different languages from across the globe — from a Swahili love song to a Chinese folk tune, an Arabic ballad to a romantic French song, and from salsa music to an Italian foot-tapping tune.

Months in making and choreographed to perfection, the 75-minute performance included 60 dancers from The Dance Works Academy and 40 delightful musicians from the Shillong Chamber Choir Orchestra conducted by George Hlawiczka.

To top it all off, the show was warmly appreciated with a standing ovation from the audience. “That filled us with much gratitude and fulfilment, especially after the amount of hard work put in both by those on-stage and of course by our proficient off-stage team of sound, light and graphic engineers, costume designers, production and our management,” the choir said in a statement.

Representing India on such a major platform, the choir ended up enthralling the crowd with their musical prowess and mastery.