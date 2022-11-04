"Observing My Grandfather Roshan Taneja's Love, Passion And Honesty To Create Real Moments For Cinema, Grew Me As An Actor," Says Seerat Kapoor Ahead Of The Release Of Her Film Maarrich

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Roshan Taneja, a renowned acting coach to many celebrities, and the pioneer of method acting in India, recalls her late grandfather's teachings.

After delivering back-to-back hits, Seerat Kapoor is now set to make her Big Screen Bollywood debut along with Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in 'Maarrich'. The actress is known for her versatility and natural acting ability, which helps her to instantly connect with the audience. On recalling the little things she picked up from her grandfather, Roshan Taneja, the actresss says, " Not take your success or failures too seriously. Laugh because happiness is in being alive to every moment and compare your journey to no one. Let your uniqueness guide you. He taught me the gratitude and value of being a student and a creative explorer."

Seerat also went on to tell how her dadaji coached her not just in life but acting too, "He would often say; “A good actor is one who can translate an honest performance under imaginary circumstances. The situation sometimes can be lesser known personally to you but to believe in the possibility of it earnestly, lays the foundation of your character.” In my perspective, Acting is a slice of life and seeing dadaji's love, passion and honesty to create real moments for cinema, grew me as an actor. "

We are super excited to see Seerat on the big screen. Are you as excited as we are?

In terms of her professional career, Seerat Kapoor will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju's next production venture, which is yet to be titled. Seerat Kapoor also acclaimed midnight fame for her song, 'Slow Slow' alongside Badshah.