Miral Destinations Showcases Incredible Saadiyat Island and Yas Island at This Year’s World Travel Market

MUMBAI: Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral and the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Saadiyat Island and Yas Island Abu Dhabi, will participate in the 2022 edition of World Travel Market (WTM) to highlight its recent successes and upcoming plans.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations said: “We are excited to take part in this year’s WTM and look forward to showcasing different elements of Saadiyat Island and Yas Island to industry leaders across the global tourism and travel sector, highlighting key successes and new offerings across both destinations.”

Following the Miral appointment by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) earlier in the year, Miral Destinations will also be showcasing the luxurious Saadiyat Island at the global event under the motif, ‘One Island, Many Journeys’.

Appealing to discerning travellers looking for a luxury getaway, cultural immersion and unique recreation, Saadiyat Island is the UAE capital’s natural island destination.

Visitors to the Island can stay and relax at one of Abu Dhabi's most glamorous resorts, offering stretches of idyllic private beaches, a variety of dining options and a vast range of leisure and wellness activities. In addition, visitors to Saadiyat Island can observe a diverse collection of wildlife in their natural habitats, including Hawksbill turtles, bottlenose dolphins, and Arabian gazelles.

The island is also home to Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the region’s first ocean course surrounded by exquisite natural beauty. The eco-conscious course is designed for both amateur and professional golfers alike. Golfing visitors can also hone their skills at its academy or attend one of its annual golfing events.

Saadiyat Island is home to Manarat Al Saadiyat and the world’s most famous museums including Louvre Abu Dhabi, which will celebrate its fifth anniversary this November with an exciting line up of cultural events and three new major exhibitions including “Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity”, “Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2022” exhibition, and “Bollywood Superstars” in partnership with Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and France Museums. In addition to that, the destination will soon feature additional world-class art and culture institutions including the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum.

In addition, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, Yas Island, celebrated many successes earlier this year including a record-breaking summer through its popular Kid’s Go Free summer offer and exciting Stay and Play packages, which allows guests to enjoy a stay at one of the destination’s leading hotels and also gain access to three record-breaking theme parks. The Island saw 90% hotel occupancy over the summer and a collective 90% recovery in international visitation to the award-winning attractions - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

Following its key celebrity partnerships with Hollywood comedian, Kevin Hart and Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, the destination aims to keep the momentum high into the festive season and onward through its diverse mix of award-winning leisure, entertainment and shopping experiences.

A number of world-renowned entertainment and sporting events are also set to take place on the Island in the remainder of the year. Following a successful 2022 event, Etihad Arena will welcome the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) for a second time in 2023. In addition, the stage is set this November to welcome the highly anticipated Middle East debut of Disney’s The Lion King musical. The exciting FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 will head to Yas Marina Circuit for the season’s final race from the 17th to the 20th of November, with the 2023 edition to take place from the 24th to the 26th of November.

In addition, and as part of its expansion plans, Yas Island will see the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in 2023, set to be the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, featuring a variety of immersive experiences and dynamic habitats. The attraction will be home to SeaWorld Research and Rescue Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s first dedicated marine research, rescue and rehabilitation center.

As Abu Dhabi continues to ease travel restrictions, Miral Destinations’ participation at WTM this year aims to fortify its efforts in positioning its portfolio of destinations as must-visit landmarks to welcome travelers over the coming months for their next holiday. Visitors to World Travel Market can find Miral Destinations at stand ME500.

For more information on Miral Destinations, please visit https://miral.ae/destinations/