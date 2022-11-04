Catch Badass Ravi Kumar aka Himesh Reshammiya in the biggest romantic dance party anthem ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the biggest romantic dance party anthem with ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’ that has blockbuster written all over it. Composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya, everything from the vibe, the tune, hit machine Himesh Reshmanniya’s look and moves makes for the perfect dance anthem.
Shot in a palatial setting, the visually stunning music video is avant-garde, filled with glamour and style with glimpses of the action-packed madness in store for audiences.
Says Himesh Reshammiya, “Butterfly Titiliyan’ is a fabulous melody with a mindblowing dance beat to it – It’s peppy and catchy and a complete visual delight that we left no stone unturned on bringing to the big scree for all music lovers
The Xpose franchise now goes to the next level with Himesh Reshammiya doing a spin off from his iconic character Ravi Kumar from his hit film 'The Xpose' in the new big screen action entertainer 'Badass Ravi Kumar'. Himesh Reshammiya takes on 10 sensational villains in 'Badass Ravi Kumar' loaded with epic action, romance and entertainment!
Himesh Reshammiya Melodies presents ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ which is all set to release nationwide in 2023. The first song from the film ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’ is out now!
