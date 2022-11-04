RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Nov 2022 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Artist Sanjay Maroo makes a comeback into the indie music scene with these releases

MUMBAI: Indie artist Sanjay Maroo is making a comeback into the indie music scene in the country with a string of single releases that he has planned over the next few months. His debut album in the 90's "Tu Hi Tu" was a runaway hit and he was amongst the pioneers of indie pop in the country.

Sanjay released his first single Kal Ka Bharosa? today ie 4th Nov 2022. This song is about an emanation of the lessons I’ve learnt, from the world’s greatest Teacher – Life. 7 albums and several videos later, Sanjay Maroo returns with Kal Ka Bharosa? Sanjay says “I write when I feel and this project features some very special tracks which truly mirror my state of mind at this stage of my journey”. “It’s a Pop-Rock track in 7” he laughs. “Those who know will know, for the rest, I hope you feel the flow and enjoy the music”.

Adding more to it he says "For Kal Ka Bharosa, I took my time to hone each word and line as it’s a very personal expression. It’s a reflection of who I am today and how I feel at this stage of my life after having seen the lows and the highs, the shallows and depths. Akin to the cliché: Been there….But it is my personal view that till the day you breathe your last, you’re still learning and when you realize and accept that there’s always going to be so much more to go, a glow of humility soothes the soul, and facilitates the eventual goal of unconditional surrender to the higher force, smashing all the frailties of false ego and pride. Never been technically trained so there’s no pre-meditated plan or concept when I write or compose. It’s only from what comes to me from within and how the sound affects my head space when playing even just a few keys."

Tags
Sanjay Maroo music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Nov 2022

Shillong Chamber Choir enchants audience at Interpol’s General Assembly

MUMBAI: The Pride of Shillong, Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) performed an exclusive show for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, witnessed by delegates from over 190 different countries.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Experience the Magic of Jazz at NCPA with performances by Grammy-nominated musicians and bands

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing the International Jazz Festival this year, with Grammy-nominated musicians performing to create some of the finest and highest standard Jazz, Mumbai has ever heard.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Stuti Sinha lends her voice for EORTV's I Love Us 3

MUMBAI: EORTV's new series I Love Us 3- Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai released its first song sung by Singer Stuti Sinha. The song titled 'Tu Zaroorat Meri Ban Gai ho' is a visual treat as it shows the coming together of two female lovers in the series.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Miral Destinations Showcases Incredible Saadiyat Island and Yas Island at This Year’s World Travel Market

MUMBAI: Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral and the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Saadiyat Island and Yas Island Abu Dhabi, will participate in the 2022 edition of World Travel Market (WTM) to highlight its recent successes and upcoming plans.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Toronto-Based Blues Rocker EMILY MAC finds her strength on Fiery, sassy new single “Whiskey Like Me”

MUMBAI: Watering oneself down to suit the fickle tastes of someone else is never a good idea, though we’ve all likely done it before.

read more

RnM Biz

FY 2022 guidance: Believe now anticipates organic growth in excess of +30%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at c. 4.5% and solid positive free cash flow

read more

The Q strengthens its Zara Hatke proposition with its latest Unique Family Entertainer original series 'Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya'

MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 5th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region As per CISAC Global Collection Report

MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Artist Sanjay Maroo makes a comeback into the indie music scene with these releases

MUMBAI: Indie artist Sanjay Maroo is making a comeback into the indie music scene in the country with a string of single releases that he has planned...read more

2
Shillong Chamber Choir enchants audience at Interpol’s General Assembly

MUMBAI: The Pride of Shillong, Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) performed an exclusive show for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, witnessed by delegates...read more

3
Miral Destinations Showcases Incredible Saadiyat Island and Yas Island at This Year’s World Travel Market

MUMBAI: Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral and the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Saadiyat Island and Yas Island Abu Dhabi...read more

4
"Hasot Liye was born the day it was written", says Jamtara Music Composer Sidhant Mathur

MUMBAI: Sidhant Mathur who has composed music and background score for both the seasons of Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega spoke about 'Hasot Liye'...read more

5
Toronto-Based Blues Rocker EMILY MAC finds her strength on Fiery, sassy new single “Whiskey Like Me”

MUMBAI: Watering oneself down to suit the fickle tastes of someone else is never a good idea, though we’ve all likely done it before. Toronto blues-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games