Do you know what a pop concert looks like in Ludhiana? These surreal photos from Lekka's Halloween show will give you an idea

MUMBAI: Pop music has reached a level of popularity that is matched by none. Its impact on the youth and the Hindi film industry needs no proof. Pop songs are known to be famous for its unique tunes and beats.. And with the spooky season of the year, Halloween brings some indie music and spooky vibes along with singer Lekka as she lifts the Lakehouse stage at AIPL Dream City Ludhiana with her mind-blowing performance.

Popstar Lekka says,'' I really had an amazing time performing on stage. As an artist, to know that all the passes were sold out is just overwhelming. Plus Ludhiana ki vibe hi alag hai, it was full of energy. Every performer loves an interactive crowd and I was amazed, I received more love from the crowd than I was expecting. The concert was packed with more than 500 people. I loved being in Ludhiana and I can't wait to be back here for another show''

The Popstar is renowned worldwide for her amazing vocal and compositional prowess. Her most recent single, "Kingpin," caused quite a stir on the music charts. And we're eager to find out what the pop sensation has in store for us.

On the work front, Lekka recently released her song Kingpin. The project is helmed by Sarthak Gaur, CEO of 1 Million Entertainment, and directed by Nitish Raizada. Kingpin’s music is produced by Dee Coy and composed by Addy. The song is being appreciated by audiences all over the world and has crossed 5 million views already.