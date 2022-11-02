Travel Through Hyperspace With Star Wars Power Metal VIS MYSTICA's "Beyond The Gates Of Fury" Off "Celestial Wisdom"

MUMBAI: Vis Mystica is Star Wars-themed power metal coming from the mind of Pennsylvania’s Connor McCray, a massive fan of the franchise. So far, all of his lyrics have been his retelling of the Dawn of the Jedi comics from Dark Horse Comics, and the first compilation of songs is ready for the galaxy in the debut EP “Celestial Wisdom” via Dark Star Records on December 2nd. Three singles have already been released and the fourth, “Beyond the Gates of Fury” is being presented now in lyric video format. The band comments on the single:
“The final song on the EP is, fittingly, the most “furious”. Fury deals with the final battle between the Rakatans and Tythonians and culminates with the fulfillment of the prophecy that was first spoken of in “Lux Et Veritas”. This is the end of our first tale but leads directly into the next story arc we will be writing about.”
Vis Mystica was initially formed by McCray, in late 2015 as a creative outlet to pursue his passion for symphonic power metal while he was still a member of a blackened death metal band at the time. It took nearly five years for the band to get off the ground but really began to pick up steam once McCray discussed it with his friend and bandmate Devin Dewyer. Once they realized the chemistry between them, they got to work on producing this initial EP.
“Celestial Wisdom” is a fantastical journey into a world full of mystic powers and sprawling landscapes, with a classic “Good vs. Evil” battle, many memorable locations, and detailed stories.
Vis Mystica is recommended for Star Wars fans and those who like Blind Guardian, Iron Maiden and Bal-Sagoth. They also have a crowdfunding campaign set up for the EP.
https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/help-vis-mystica-fund-celestial-wisdom#/
“Beyond the Gates of Fury” is available at https://youtu.be/drxte78YTPs
EP pre-order - https://vismysticaband.bandcamp.com/
Previous Singles:
The Plains of Silence - https://youtu.be/0QBIGZfYXUs
Lux Et Veritas - ft. David Michael Moote (Operus) - https://youtu.be/t67cf_l_Pmo
Whispering Winds of Fate - ft. Jonas Heidgert (Dragonland) - https://youtu.be/u5JCB_7BOBk
Track Listing:
1. Whispering Winds of Fate (feat. Jonas Heidgert - Dragonland) - 3:58
2. Legacy of the Builders (feat. David Michael Moote - Operus and Ty Christian - Lords of the Trident) - 5:29
3. The Plains of Silence - 4:42
4. Lux Et Veritas (feat. David Michael Moote - Operus) - 5:36
5. Beyond the Gates of Fury - 4:04
EP Length: 23:51
(CD Bonus Tracks)
6. The Plains of Silence (2020 Demo feat. Jesse Isadore)
7. Introitus (2016 Demo)
8. Secrets of the Maps (2016 Instrumental Demo)
EP Credits:
• All songs performed by: Vis Mystica
• All songs written by: Connor McCray
• Produced by: Chad Anderson
• Mixed by: Chad Anderson
• Mastered by: Chad Anderson
• EP Artwork by: Cody Bucher
EP Band Lineup:
Connor McCray - Guitar, Bass, Orchestration
Devin Dewyer - Vocals
Dillon Trollope - Drums
For more info:
https://www.facebook.com/vismysticaofficial
https://www.instagram.com/vismystica
Spotify
About: Lingering in the unknown regions of the galaxy for many years, Vis Mystica has returned to known space to unleash an onslaught of music that has not been seen for a thousand generations: Jedi Metal!
Learn the stories of the ancient masters and their battles against the forces of evil in the tales of Vis Mystica. For fans of: Rhapsody, Blind Guardian, Twilight Force, Symphony X, Wintersun - 30 -
"Vis Mystica is a very interesting power metal band from Pennsylvania. Listening to this group is like finding an oasis in the middle of the driest desert. Although one of its main characteristics is that its music is based on the Star Wars universe, it is fair to say that its music shines by itself and it is not for less, since its influences are not found in its local scene, not even in its country." - Metal-Rules.com
"Offering escapism from everyday life, Vis Mystica transports listeners into a fantastical world of magical powers and epic stories with their Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic inspired Power Metal. Along with taking great influence from other bands, they possess a style that is unique and holds its own in the power metal landscape." - Bloodynews.ro
