News |  02 Nov 2022 16:08

Techno Music Festival 'Locals District' Is Back With Multiple International Artists'

MUMBAI: Locals District, India's none-of-its-kind music festival is back with its 4th edition. A three-day open-air boutique techno music festival, Locals District returns this year at a new location, a heritage property based in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Spread over 72 hours, Locals District is India's only boutique techno music festival, which is held in a heritage property, where people come together to live in as a community to experience it. With 40 plus artists from different parts of the country and globally, Locals District has been designed to deliver world-class music and an unmatched visual experience.

The three-day festival will see notable names in the global electronic music scenario make their India debut. Iranian DJ- Producer Armen Miran, French powerhouse DJ-Producer Justine Perry, DJuma Soundsystem, Rico Casazza and Just B alongside deep house legends Catz 'n Dogz will be performing at the festival and Indian techno stalwarts Reverse Osmosis and Mister.k are also on the line-up amongst many others.

"We like to stick to heritage properties in Rajasthan to be able to deliver a deeper underlying meaning to the festival venue while our efforts are always directed towards pushing underground music and art and supporting an artistic evolution for everybody involved. As a lot of people from abroad attend our festival, doing this showcases the world how rich our culture is while introducing India to world-class music and sound quality. Over the years we've witnessed a lot of Indians attending festivals internationally. I think it's time that people come to India for the same." says Vijay, Locals District festival Founder/Director.

The last three editions of the festival saw them firmly registering themselves as one of the country's most forward-thinking music festivals. Coming from a hiatus of 2 years due to the global Covid pandemic, the festival is predicting attendees in much larger numbers. Having already sold out its Early Bird passes, the festival has launched its Phase 1 tickets which too are selling away fast. According to the festival team, each year the focus is to evolve and provide a better experience to our guests. "With each edition, our endeavour is to take the quality of music higher without submitting to mainstream demands. In addition to cutting-edge techno music, we also want to create unforgettable experiences for festival goers through on-ground participative activities, GINZA, our boutique flea-market and selective food experiences," says Sonia Sekhri, the festival's co-founder.

Tickets for the festival are available at : https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/locals-district-festival-2022

About the founders: Vijay aka mister.K, is a 20-years music industry veteran. From taking on DJ duties, to being a club owner, running an artists management agency and more, Vijay has put his lifetime of experiences and learning to create Locals District.

Sonia Sekhri, the festival's co-founder has 2 decades of experience in working in the fashion industry with her own leather business in exports & domestic retail. Her intense love and passion for music drives her to be part of the festival.

LOCALS DISTRICT FESTIVAL 2022
Techno Music
Date/Time: Friday, 11 Nov, 12:00 PM To 14 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM
Venue: Ram Bihari Palace, Alwar
Ticket Price: 5,000 Onwards

Bookings: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/business/locals-district-festival-2022

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/localsdistrict/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

More Pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1d_I3YaK6_OLFU3nPhGmsB-4xN__P0syj

