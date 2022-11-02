BIG FM partners with Nissan to break boundaries during T20 World Cup 2022

MUMBAI: Nissan India, the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has partnered with BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, to celebrate the world’s most exciting cricketing event with a series of exciting global initiatives.
Nissan, whose award winning Magnite SUV is the official car of the tournament, will commence its ‘T20 Break Boundaries- Cricket ka Pyaar Jo Karey Har Sarhad Paar’ initiative, which will underline the unifying power of cricket across the globe. Nissan and Big FM will launch a never-seen-before campaign featuring a series of on-air and digital engagements that will make an indelible mark in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.
BIG FM’s RJs will reach out to RJs worldwide to share their love for the sport, and the radio network will bring together a community of fans from all over the world, whose love for cricket #BreaksBoundaries. The RJs will also invite listeners to share stories on their love for cricket, with fans with the craziest stories standing a chance to take home cool Nissan merchandise. The campaign will also feature podcasts based on the inspiring journeys of players across teams.
Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “Cricket has broken boundaries to become a larger celebration across the globe. We are thrilled to associate with Nissan and provide our audience with an immersive experience beyond the frontiers of winning and losing. This is a step forward for the radio network to engage and entertain fans who anxiously await the T20 #BreakBoundaries.”
Are you ready to go BIG… BOLD… and BEAUTIFUL this T20 season?
