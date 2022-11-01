Wide Open Music Publishing adds songwriter Jaron Boyer to Roster

MUMBAI: VP/General Manager of Wide Open Music Publishing, Victoria Goodvin, is excited to announce the addition of Jaron Boyer to the growing company’s songwriter roster.

“I could not think of a better addition to our already talented roster than Jaron Boyer. He’s an incredible songwriter and human and we’re grateful to team up with him on the next chapter of his career,” shares Goodvin. “I wanted to sign Jaron the moment I met him,” adds Steve Williams, President, Wide Open Publishing. “He was extremely humble, he was very professional and he had a huge desire to be even more successful. What more could anyone ask for? We are so blessed to have him become part of our family.”

“I’m so excited to be signing with Wide Open. Blessed to have the opportunity to work with Ash Bowers and Victoria Goodvin on a daily basis. God is good,” says Boyer.

Jaron Boyer is a multi-talented songwriter/producer. You’ll hear (and feel) a distinct sound if you listen closely to the hits he’s crafted for top artists like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt, Clay Walker and Rascal Flatts. Boyer has penned four number one hits, including “Hell Of A Night” (Dustin Lynch), “Somewhere On A Beach” (Dierks Bentley), “Flatliner” (Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley) and “Girl Like You” (Jason Aldean). The 2016 SESAC Country Song of the Year award-winner continues to push the boundaries adding a fresh and exciting sound to country music, including on his latest cut, “Mind On You” (George Birge), which was No. 1 most-added at country radio impact week earlier this month.

Wide Open Music Publishing’s songwriter roster includes: Chris Bandi, George Birge, Joe Haydel, Maddie Larkin, John Marlin, Martin McDaniel, Tim Owens and Jaron Boyer.

About Wide Open Music Publishing: Formed in 2013 by Steve Williams and Ash Bowers, Wide Open Music started as an independent publishing company. The company gained recognition with the great success of songs like Brett Young’s double platinum selling single “In Case You Didn’t Know”, which spent two weeks atop the Billboard and Mediabase charts. Other milestones for the young company included Parmalee’s “Close Your Eyes” reaching top 5 on the charts and Kristian Bush’s “Trailer Hitch” landing in the top 20. The Wide Open catalog proudly claims Keith Urban’s “Boy Gets A Truck”, and Montgomery Gentry's “Folks Like Us”, as well as various album cuts by Dustin Lynch, Canaan Smith, William Michael Morgan, Love and Theft, and many others. In 2017, Wide Open Music expanded their reach by opening a full-service Management division representing Broken Bow/BMG recording artist, Jimmie Allen. Jimmie’s debut single scored a 3 week #1 atop the country charts in the fall of 2018. Shortly after signing Jimmie, the roster expanded again with Matt Stell, Arista/Records artist, who’s debut single “Prayed For You” also shot to number one across Billboard and Mediabase charts in the fall of 2019, making it the only debut single to do so in 2019 and preceded in 2018 by, Jimmie Allen’s “Best Shot." In 2020, Wide Open sold their catalog to Endurance Music Group, and later that same year Steve Williams teamed up with Victoria Goodvin to relaunch. Since reopening, our writers have had cuts with Clay Walker, Granger Smith, Ryan Griffin, George Birge, Tyler Farr, Chris Bandi, and many more.