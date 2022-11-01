The Midnight unveil instrumental version of chart topping album “Heroes”

MUMBAI: The Midnight continue their tradition of releasing the instrumental versions of all of their albums including their latest chart topping LP 'Heroes' which was released on September 9th via Counter Records and quickly debuted on numerous charts including #1 Current Electronic Albums, Top New Artist Albums and #2 Heatseekers Albums Chart.

"We love releasing instrumental versions of our albums and have been doing it since 2015. It really allows our super creative fans to showcase their own artistry and imagination with everything from cover versions, to supercuts of movie trailers they upload to YouTube and other online platforms," the band shared.

The new LP 'Heroes' was released to wide support, garnering over 10 million streams in just the first month. 'Heroes' will be the final in a trilogy of albums that started with 2018’s 'Kids', which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart, and was followed in 2020 with 'Monsters', which sold over 50,000 equivalent albums worldwide, charting in the US, UK and Australia and sold out in every format, amassing 50 million+ streams within 18 months after its release. “For me, Kids is self-knowledge, Monsters is self-love, and then Heroes is empathy,” said Lyle. “I got into depth psychology and this idea of aetiology, the way a human forms. “The world doesn't get better but we do. We grow into ourselves. We grow into our voice.”

The new sonic shift in the recent tracks, which are more visceral and warmer, is without a doubt that 'Heroes' ushers in The Midnight’s next era with some of their biggest and boldest songs yet.