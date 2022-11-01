LiFTED Asia drops new single from LiFTED LOUNGE VOL. 1 Series

MUMBAI: Asia’s leading pan-Asian Hip Hop Platform LiFTED will release its first EP under the title LiFTED LOUNGE – an ongoing series that will showcase the region’s top artists and emerging talent to the world. Japan’s fierce female MC YAYOI DAIMON’s Dancehall inflected ‘Skinny Ninja’ is the second single from EP, and she’s true to her Osaka Reggae roots with this bass-heavy banger, released on b2 Music in partnership with Jägermeister and distributed by The Orchard.

The track is rapped, rhymed and screetched out over a spare Hip Hop meets Dancehall groove, with YAYOI proclaiming ‘Im Daimon, shine like a diamond, kansai badgyal ya know?’ and she is!

Since 2018, YAYOI DAIMON has been steadily rising up the ranks of the Japan Hip Hop market, with her single ‘Choose Me’ Feat. Reichi clocking millions of YouTube views. But her recent singles have started to carve out this choreographer, singer, rappers real identity, which is rooted in Dancehall Reggae and exotic grooves. Her singles like ‘Top Gyal’ and ‘M.O.B.’ Feat JNKMN have propelled her to the top of the game and she’s not stopping until she wears the crown. With a confident English-Japanese flow, YAYOI DAIMON rides the riddim like a pro, with her ‘skinny body, attitude fatty…hair black like a ninja’