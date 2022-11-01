Kenisha Awasthi releases her original single song 'Junoon' ; receives lots of love

MUMBAI: Kenisha Awasthi has made her mark on every social media platform and now she has released her original single, a song titled 'Junoon'. After entertaining us with some soulful cover versions of songs like Yeh Mera Deewanapan and Jaadu Teri Nazar ,this will be her first original.
Speaking about the track Kenisha says “Junoon is a love ballad that speaks of a love long lost and will resonate with any and everyone who has ever been in love deeply only to have lost their beloved. The audio treatment is uber modern while the melody and lyrics are soulful and poignant thus enabling for Junoon to strike a balance of old school poignancy with modern beats. Its visual appeal with a high concept music video and will appeal to everyone and it's sure to be a hit number."
Junoon, is produced by music producers Joshua Singh and Adam Jai lmalvi who . It is a lyrically soulful number with uptempo beats and is visually shot very glamorously.
Kenisha has featured in films like Raktanchal, Hasmukh and Good Bad Girl, and has entertained the audience with many other performances.
