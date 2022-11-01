International Rapper Russ delivers a power-packed debut concert in Mumbai India with 6000 people in attendance

MUMBAI: Independent American Hip-Hop artist Russ aka Russ Vitale visited India for his ‘The Journey is Everything’ World Tour. Russ started his two-cities India Tour with a bang as he performed in Mumbai on October 28, 2022, in association with Rock Age Entertainment. The concert turned out to be a huge success as the Jio Convention Centre was filled with the rapper’s fans.

The convention centre witnessed the never-seen-before love for rap music as the crowd of 6000 people was heard echoing Russ’ songs at the top of their lungs.

The craze of Russ’ concert in Mumbai can be seen in the Reel posted by the rapper as he thanked his Mumbai fans for their warm welcome to him. Sharing the Reel, Russ wrote, “MY FIRST SHOW IN INDIA. Blessed to have the fanbase that I do. Y’all got my own solo show looking like a festival. Mumbai I love you. Thank you for your energy!!!!”