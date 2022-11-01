International Rapper Russ delivers a power-packed debut concert in Mumbai India with 6000 people in attendance

MUMBAI: Independent American Hip-Hop artist Russ aka Russ Vitale visited India for his ‘The Journey is Everything’ World Tour. Russ started his two-cities India Tour with a bang as he performed in Mumbai on October 28, 2022, in association with Rock Age Entertainment. The concert turned out to be a huge success as the Jio Convention Centre was filled with the rapper’s fans.
The convention centre witnessed the never-seen-before love for rap music as the crowd of 6000 people was heard echoing Russ’ songs at the top of their lungs.
The craze of Russ’ concert in Mumbai can be seen in the Reel posted by the rapper as he thanked his Mumbai fans for their warm welcome to him. Sharing the Reel, Russ wrote, “MY FIRST SHOW IN INDIA. Blessed to have the fanbase that I do. Y’all got my own solo show looking like a festival. Mumbai I love you. Thank you for your energy!!!!”
MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more
MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more
MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more
MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more
MUMBAI: Right from its inception in 2015, Zee Theatre has established itself as a leading creative voice in the curation and production of dramatic...read more
MUMBAI: Independent American Hip-Hop artist Russ aka Russ Vitale visited India for his ‘The Journey is Everything’ World Tour. Russ started his two-...read more
MUMBAI: Asia’s leading pan-Asian Hip Hop Platform LiFTED will release its first EP under the title LiFTED LOUNGE – an ongoing series that will...read more
MUMBAI: Diamond certified multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback has shared the official music video for “Those Days,” the second single from...read more
MUMBAI: The stage is all set for the iconic comeback of India’s biggest music festival with a new title partner, the Mahindra Group and performances...read more