News |  31 Oct 2022 12:28 |  By RnMTeam

Solardo land on Tomorrowland Music with ‘Angel Dust’

MUMBAI: Globally renowned UK DJ & producer duo Solardo are unleashing their new club-primed anthem ‘Angel Dust’, released through Tomorrowland Music today! The mighty Manchester duo have curated the ultimate crowd pleaser for an energy-fueled club night, bound to captivate dancefloors in gripping fashion. The track immediately kicks off with fast-paced drums joined by an echoing topline but quickly turns into a bass-heavy club stomper. ‘Angel Dust’ combines electric pop beats with the right amount of dark undertones, presenting an infectious slice of dancefloor heaven.

Hailing from Manchester, Solardo have carved out a reputation for delivering an impeccable mix of anything from gritty underground tracks to hands in the air dance anthems. The electronic music duo have enjoyed two magnificent performances at Tomorrowland’s Crystal Garden in July, making adrenaline and euphoria levels soar amongst music fans from around the world at the Belgian festival.

Solardo: “Angel Dust is inspired by The Prodigy and has been in the works for a while. We have been testing the track over the summer at gigs and festivals to get the sound right. The has been a fun track to make as we have been playing around with it on tour while traveling across the globe together until we perfected the sound. It is an up-tempo, heavy bassline club banger.”

