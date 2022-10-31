RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 Oct 2022 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Music Composer Rohit Sharma and Lyricist Dr. Sagar come together once again, this time for the Season 3 of Flames by TVF (The Viral Fever)

After the first two seasons of Flames that kept viewers engrossed in nostalgia-inducing, coming-of-age stories of high school, romance, and family relationships, the TVF production released its third season on the 28th of October, much to the anticipation of the audience. This new season, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, also sees the coming together of a musical duo that has, in recent times, been creating headlines in the field of OTT music—music composer Rohit Sharma and lyricist Dr. Sagar.

The series features two tracks by this duo, namely, “Naraz Hum” sung by Arnab Dutta & Parul Mishra, and “Kadam Kadam Hai Rokta” sung by Arnab Dutta—both beautifully composed and written by Rohit Sharma and Dr. Sagar respectively. Before Flames, music composer Rohit Sharma and lyricist Dr. Sagar have worked together on widely acclaimed projects in the OTT space such as Maharani 2 and Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Waapsi, which stood out distinctly for their music as much as for their remarkable scripts and direction.

Rohit enthusiastically shares his experience working on this project, “With Dr. Sagar, I always know that the poetry will flow seamlessly." I also thank dear friend Arunabh Kumar (Founder - TVF) and the TVF team for their continued trust & support, and for presenting me with beautiful opportunities such as Yeh Meri Family, Aspirants, and now Flames. "

Apart from OTT, the duo has also worked on Anaarkali of Aarah and is presently working on a couple of film projects together. Previously, music composer Rohit Sharma has worked on titles such as The Kashmir Files, Ship of Theseus, and Buddha in a Traffic Jam.

Tags
Dr. Sagar Rohit Sharma music
Related news
 | 31 Oct 2022

Make your November bingeworthy with Vdesi Shows on MX Player

MUMBAI: Bringing you a wide array of stories from around the world, MX Player promises a bingeworthy November with its slate of Vdesi shows. Are you into Korean, Chinese, or Philippine dramas? Look no further! Here’s a list of everything that MX Player is bringing this November:

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Bombay Bandook from Mumbai win Mahindra Independence Rock band hunt powered by Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles; will kick off the newest edition this November

MUMBAI: The stage is all set for the iconic comeback of India’s biggest music festival with a new title partner, the Mahindra Group and performances by an incredible motley of rock bands. It has been re-christened as Mahindra Independence Rock, a.k.a.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Halloween Treat by Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Trick or Treat? Halloween is here and the time has come to get ready, search for your favourite headphones, ear phones and listen to all the interesting Horror shows on Pocket FM.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Alt-Pop trio flawes return with Euphoric new single and video "Is It Any Wonder"

MUMBAI: Brit alt-pop trio Flawes’ dedication to their craft has made them one of the UK’s most exciting new bands.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

After success of her Bad Trip l(Lo-Fi) in collaboration with Amaal Mallik, pop artist Nikitaa drops a new Hindi single 'Apsara'

MUMBAI: Co-produced by Nikitaa’s go-to creator Mukund Komanduri, "Apsara” is her third song out this year, following "Bad Trip' and "Bad Trip Lo-FI” with music director Amaal Mallik, the latter released in September 2022.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music Composer Rohit Sharma and Lyricist Dr. Sagar come together once again, this time for the Season 3 of Flames by TVF (The Viral Fever)

After the first two seasons of Flames that kept viewers engrossed in nostalgia-inducing, coming-of-age stories of high school, romance, and family...read more

2
Bombay Bandook from Mumbai win Mahindra Independence Rock band hunt powered by Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles; will kick off the newest edition this November

MUMBAI: The stage is all set for the iconic comeback of India’s biggest music festival with a new title partner, the Mahindra Group and performances...read more

3
After success of her Bad Trip l(Lo-Fi) in collaboration with Amaal Mallik, pop artist Nikitaa drops a new Hindi single 'Apsara'

MUMBAI: Co-produced by Nikitaa’s go-to creator Mukund Komanduri, "Apsara” is her third song out this year, following "Bad Trip' and "Bad Trip Lo-FI”...read more

4
Halloween Treat by Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Trick or Treat? Halloween is here and the time has come to get ready, search for your favourite headphones, ear phones and listen to all the...read more

5
Chingari's festive campaign #DiwaliGARIWali applauded the top GARI miners of the season

MUMBAI: Chingari, the world's fastest growing on-chain social app powered by GARI, was all set to celebrate Dhanteras, Diwali, and New Year with its...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games