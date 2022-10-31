Halloween Treat by Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Trick or Treat? Halloween is here and the time has come to get ready, search for your favourite headphones, ear phones and listen to all the interesting Horror shows on Pocket FM.

Pocket FM has curated a special treat of audio series with a potion of spine chilling horror and tales of blood thirsty vampires as a feast to the ears.Sit back with a bucket of your favourites candies and relax.

Khnooni Vadhu - A mysterious temple in which one goes inside does not survive, and in addition there is a wandering soul of a bride who haunts all the men in the village. Chetan, who gets trapped in the temple escapes from it. What is the secret behind this,how did he escape? Tune into this horror show to hear the tale between the soul of the bride and Chetan.

Vashikaran - The evil inflicted by a Banjaran (nomad) on the child of a Sidh Purush turns ugly, when the she gets cursed by him. However, Banjaran continues her journey to Pali village and gives birth without getting married. Irked by her action the villagers drown her in a well as punishment, but they fail to understand that she was not an ordinary lady but an extraordinary person. Soon her prowess came on display and she started wreaking a havoc on the villagers. Through the process of Vashikaran she was captured, but that was not the end. After nearly two decades a groups of friends visited Pali village and played a game of calling spirits, this takes a new direction. Tune into the know what happens later.

Veeran Gadh - Set in the diabolic village of Veeran-gadh in Rajasthan comes a story that will bring shiver down your nerves. A young boy, Siddharth has recently lost his parents in a mysterious way on the lands of Veeran Gadh. Terrified about this, Siddharth sets on a mission to find the whereabouts of his parents, but to his badluck, he needs to solve a puzzle which is behind a 100 plus door in the palace. Each door has a story and a mystery attached to it and now the devilish game begins as the supernatural powers comes with a full force endangering the lives of villagers. Tune into the show to know if he will he be able to solve it?

Pyaas- A young girl Mugdha recently moves to Shimla with her parents and siblings. The affluent family has a very mysterious lifestyle. On joining college, mysterious things happen around her, a boy she had a crush on disappears, the residents of the city are dead and surprisingly the cause of death remains unknown. Mihir, Mugdha’s crush suspects her to be the reason behind his missing friend. Listen to this special show to find out who is Mugdha, how she is connected to the disappearance of Mihir’s friend and if their family has something to do with the murders.

Mandollika- It is the tale of a female demon who makes young men victims of her romantic disposition and kills them on every full moon night. Rohit, is a young man who often see’s her in his vision and has set on a journey to know the truth behind her. The journey is filled with twisted plots, thrills and horror. The enthralling journey between Rohit and Mandollika is worth every coin, spent listening to the show. Tune into it and listen to the journey.