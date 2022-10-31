Alt-Pop trio flawes return with Euphoric new single and video "Is It Any Wonder"

MUMBAI: Brit alt-pop trio Flawes’ dedication to their craft has made them one of the UK’s most exciting new bands. Their debut album ‘Highlights’ and the lockdown-era EP ‘Reverie’ put them on the cusp of a major breakthrough, their anthemic style leading to praise from stars like Billie Eilish and sessions with Finneas.

Now, Flawes are set to capitalise on that growing reputation as they emerge stronger and streamlined with the brand-new single "Is It Any Wonder", which is out now on Red Bull Records. The song lays the groundwork as Flawes prepare to launch a wealth of new material in 2023.

The rock-tinged alt-pop of "Is It Any Wonder" bursts into life from the off, its propulsive rhythm generated by Juno synths and skittering percussion redolent of The Weeknd’s "Blinding Lights" with a euphoric twist. Frontman Josh ‘JC’ Carruthers’s lyrics present a thrilling blast of catharsis as he bids farewell to a relationship at the very moment he’s decided to cut ties: “I’m tired of running round in circles / Going over damage done / There’s no use treading water / Better off going your own way.”

Flawes commented, “‘Is It Any Wonder' is a song that means a lot to the three of us and sums up the exact moment you've decided to cut ties within a relationship. The chorus predicts that at some point in the future the penny will drop and they’ll realise what they’ve done and think, ‘Is it any wonder that I was left?’ It was an easy and natural song to write on, one of those where the lyrics just flowed out! It sets the tone for a lot of the other new music that we’re making.”

Flawes - "Is It Any Wonder" [Official Music Video]

The freedom that comes with a fresh start also shines throughout the song’s video. The trio’s infectious enthusiasm is matched by their shared camaraderie, bringing personality and charisma in abundance. The video’s feel-good warmth is also heightened with rapid cuts and a bold palette. It was directed by Roisino and produced by Superglow (Alfie Templeman, The Vamps).

"Is It Any Wonder" was written by Flawes, completed by Freddie Edwards (guitar) and Josh ‘Huss’ Hussey (drums), produced by Simon Oscroft (Olivia Rodrigo, Portugal. The Man), and mixed by the renowned Mike Crossey (The 1975, Foals, Wolf Alice).

Flawes already have 10 million streams under their belt, as well as a Radio 1 Record of the Week, and praise from notable outlets like Clash, Wonderland, tmrw and more. The release of "Is It Any Wonder" paves the way for bigger things that are waiting just over the horizon.