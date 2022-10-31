RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 Oct 2022 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

After success of her Bad Trip l(Lo-Fi) in collaboration with Amaal Mallik, pop artist Nikitaa drops a new Hindi single 'Apsara'

MUMBAI: Co-produced by Nikitaa’s go-to creator Mukund Komanduri, "Apsara” is her third song out this year, following "Bad Trip' and "Bad Trip Lo-FI” with music director Amaal Mallik, the latter released in September 2022. The music video for the song explores a space that allows the women in the artist's life to express their sensuality in a playful and safe way.

The pop Hindi song features a wonderful opening flute that runs through most of the song. A playful and hypnotic sound that very deeply ties into Nikitaa's identity as a singer. Feeling like a spell weaved within a song, the song is inescapable, mysterious, and captivating. The song feels nostalgic, but also entirely new. Capturing nostalgia through the bass, the 808s, and several of the samples,
while also keeping her individual sound alive and reinvigorating the track with synths that incorporated the sitar, veena, bansuri and so much more.

Talking about the inspiration behind the song, she comments,' Apsara translates to a beautiful supernatural feminine being. They would often sing and dance, and were pure sensual creatures - existing naturally as such. In Hindu mythology there were Apsaras that dwelled on earth as well as in the “heavens” with the Gods and Goddesses. They are often compared to nymphs, sirens and demigoddesses. I wanted to use the concept of the Apsara to reintroduce my own sensuality and sexuality. Previously on Clutch I’ve sung about this with the sole perspective of defining myself beyond the male gaze, but this one is more about the allure of what being feminine and comfortable with my sensual nature means to me."

Adding further, she quotes,"I also wrote Apsara during the pandemic - a time I felt absurdly free to explore different ways to write, what to write about, and felt free and willing to write more in Hindi as well."

Talking about shooting the video, Nikitaa adds,"
Every single one of them is a part of my closest circle of friends and core community. They all embodied Apsaras for the night of the shoot! I have such beautiful women in my life - inside and out - and I wanted to spotlight them as much as myself in the video. It also feels incredibly powerful to have an all WOC cast, a BIPOC photographer and a queer crew for this. It’s been an ongoing endeavor for me, and we pushed for this while shooting Bad Trip as well, but really nailed it this time around."

Apsara out on all platforms on 27th October, 2022.

Tags
Bad Trip Amaal Malik Nikitaa Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 31 Oct 2022

Make your November bingeworthy with Vdesi Shows on MX Player

MUMBAI: Bringing you a wide array of stories from around the world, MX Player promises a bingeworthy November with its slate of Vdesi shows. Are you into Korean, Chinese, or Philippine dramas? Look no further! Here’s a list of everything that MX Player is bringing this November:

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Bombay Bandook from Mumbai win Mahindra Independence Rock band hunt powered by Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles; will kick off the newest edition this November

MUMBAI: The stage is all set for the iconic comeback of India’s biggest music festival with a new title partner, the Mahindra Group and performances by an incredible motley of rock bands. It has been re-christened as Mahindra Independence Rock, a.k.a.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Halloween Treat by Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Trick or Treat? Halloween is here and the time has come to get ready, search for your favourite headphones, ear phones and listen to all the interesting Horror shows on Pocket FM.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Alt-Pop trio flawes return with Euphoric new single and video "Is It Any Wonder"

MUMBAI: Brit alt-pop trio Flawes’ dedication to their craft has made them one of the UK’s most exciting new bands.

read more
 | 31 Oct 2022

Solardo land on Tomorrowland Music with ‘Angel Dust’

MUMBAI: Globally renowned UK DJ & producer duo Solardo are unleashing their new club-primed anthem ‘Angel Dust’, released through Tomorrowland Music today!

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music Composer Rohit Sharma and Lyricist Dr. Sagar come together once again, this time for the Season 3 of Flames by TVF (The Viral Fever)

After the first two seasons of Flames that kept viewers engrossed in nostalgia-inducing, coming-of-age stories of high school, romance, and family...read more

2
Nickelback revisit their youth in ‘Those Days’ music video out now

MUMBAI: Diamond certified multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback has shared the official music video for “Those Days,” the second single from...read more

3
Alt-Pop trio flawes return with Euphoric new single and video "Is It Any Wonder"

MUMBAI: Brit alt-pop trio Flawes’ dedication to their craft has made them one of the UK’s most exciting new bands. Their debut album ‘Highlights’ and...read more

4
Bombay Bandook from Mumbai win Mahindra Independence Rock band hunt powered by Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles; will kick off the newest edition this November

MUMBAI: The stage is all set for the iconic comeback of India’s biggest music festival with a new title partner, the Mahindra Group and performances...read more

5
After success of her Bad Trip l(Lo-Fi) in collaboration with Amaal Mallik, pop artist Nikitaa drops a new Hindi single 'Apsara'

MUMBAI: Co-produced by Nikitaa’s go-to creator Mukund Komanduri, "Apsara” is her third song out this year, following "Bad Trip' and "Bad Trip Lo-FI”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games