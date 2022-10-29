RadioandMusic
News |  29 Oct 2022 15:32 |  By RnMTeam

INOX to broadcast Coldplay's Argentina Concert Live in Cinemas on October 29th

MUMBAI: India's leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX), is all set bring the most-awaited Coldplay concert LIVE on the big screen. The LIVE broadcast will allow fans to experience Coldplay’s acclaimed ‘Music OfThe Spheres’ show that has been fetching rave reviews across the globe.

The concert will be showcased across INOX multiplexes in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Gurugram, Lucknow and Goa. The live streaming of the concert amidst the grand cinematic ambience, thunderous sound technology and a community viewing experience with like-minded Coldplay fans would offer an unforgettable experience. The comfortable seating and the unmatched F&B offerings would add to the grandeur of the live screenings.

The band will be performing at Buenos Aires, Argentina’s breath-taking capital, with the city’s famous River Plate stadium adorned by lights, lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands. The epic event is going to be helmed by BAFTA Winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale. Fans will be able to enjoy the band performing classic hits from across their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars amongst others.

After recently bringing the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the Asia Cup 2022 on the big screens, INOX has come with yet another content innovation, which would ensure a seamless experience for all Coldplay fans looking forward to enjoying the concert on the big screen. As a part of content innovation,INOX has screened concert films of globally popular groups like BTS, Metallica and Westife in the past, besides screening various sporting events.

Talking about the Live Screening, Mr Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure Limited., said, “Our audience’s entertainment and recreational needs has alwaysbeen our top-most priority. We are extremely proud and thrilled to showcase the Coldplay LIVE event from Argentina across our multiplexes. The band has a widespread following in our country, and we have always believed in treating them in a special way; we aim to present them with an unforgettable concert-like experience. We urge fans to comejoin us and celebrate Coldplay’s phenomenal Music Of The Spheres tour on the big screen in unison.”

Live viewing of the concert will be held on October 29th 5.00 PM onwards, followed by a repeat screening at 8.30 PM. Tickets may be purchased from the INOX App or Website, or directly from the Box Office counters at the cinemas.

